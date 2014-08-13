‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner joins ‘Mary Shelley’s Monster’

#Game of Thrones
and 08.13.14 4 years ago

(CBR) As Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” Sophie Turner has seen her fair share of monstrosities. Now, she”s about to face an entirely different kind of monster.

Turner is at the heart of “Mary Shelley”s Monster,” director Coky Giedroyc”s new movie focusing on the legendary author”s creation of “Frankenstein.” Turner will play the titular Shelley, with “American Horror Story” veteran Taissa Farmiga on board as her stepsister Claire Clairmont. “War Horse” actor Jeremy Irvine will play Mary”s husband, Percy Shelley.

“Our film is not a period drama,” producer Rose Ganguzza tells Deadline. “It is a story of youth that transcends time, a gothic romance, a love triangle that involves a dark passenger and we are tremendously excited to have such an exciting cast onboard this wonderful project.”

Production begins later this year in the United Kingdom and Malta.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSFrankensteingame of thronesJeremy IrvineMary Shelleys MonsterSOPHIE TURNERTaissa Farmiga

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP