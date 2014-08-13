‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner joins ‘Mary Shelley’s Monster’

(CBR) As Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” Sophie Turner has seen her fair share of monstrosities. Now, she”s about to face an entirely different kind of monster.

Turner is at the heart of “Mary Shelley”s Monster,” director Coky Giedroyc”s new movie focusing on the legendary author”s creation of “Frankenstein.” Turner will play the titular Shelley, with “American Horror Story” veteran Taissa Farmiga on board as her stepsister Claire Clairmont. “War Horse” actor Jeremy Irvine will play Mary”s husband, Percy Shelley.

“Our film is not a period drama,” producer Rose Ganguzza tells Deadline. “It is a story of youth that transcends time, a gothic romance, a love triangle that involves a dark passenger and we are tremendously excited to have such an exciting cast onboard this wonderful project.”

Production begins later this year in the United Kingdom and Malta.