Starks and Lannisters return in ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer teases

The third season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” featured plenty of blood-soaked twists and turns, and the upcoming season 4 will no doubt carry on the tradition.

The first trailer will appear this Sunday, January 12 at 8:58 ET, but HBO has been kind enough (or cruel enough) to teases fans with a handful of blank-and-you’ll-miss-them clips on Vine.

In the first clip, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is in trouble. But don’t worry — he’ll be fine. They’d never kill off a major character, would they?

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The second one finds a storm of swords in an arena. Two men enter. One man leaves.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

A group of riders (led by Stannis, perhaps? It’s hard to tell) go up against the enemy in the bitter cold of the North. Maybe some sort of Polar Vortex has hit the realm.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The lovely Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), just standing there, lookin’ lovely:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And, finally, that handsome bastard Jon Snow (Kit Harington) enters the fray in the North Country.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

What else do you see in the clips — without giving away too many spoilers?

Season 4 kicks off April 6 on HBO.