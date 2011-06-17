‘Game of Thrones’ will resume production in July

With Season One of “Game of Thrones” just days away from wrapping up, HBO felt the desire to tease viewers with the news that winter is coming… again.
HBO announced on Friday (June 17) that Season Two of “Game of Thrones” will begin production on Monday, July 25. Once again, “Game of Thrones” will do the bulk of its shooting in Northern Ireland based out of Paint Hall Studio in Belfast.
Fans with an obsessive recall for dates will note that the production start is the Monday after San Diego’s Comic-Con, which is expected to receive a visit from at least some portion of the “Game of Thrones” cast and creative team.
Although a number of new characters enter the action in George R.R. Martin’s “A Clash of Kings” (the second book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series), HBO is holding off on casting and additional announcements.
The episode count for the second season has also yet to be officially announced
“Game of Thrones” premiered on HBO on April 17 and was renewed for its second season after only one airing. Nominated for four Television Critics Association Awards earlier this week, including Program of the Year, “Game of Thrones” airs its first finale on Sunday, June 19.
Does anybody know how many episodes are going to be in the second season?
Do we know if the episode order is the same, or if they’re getting bumped to 11 or 12?
Hatfield and Peter – The official episode count has yet to be officially announced, though apparently that will be coming soon-ish…
-Daniel
I can’t rememebr what the lead-time was like for the first season… but beginning production in July seems like we won’t have to wait more than a year for the next season (i.e. it seems like a second season premiere next April isnt’ an outlandish idea). This is good news.
I think HBO is taking a more structured approach to scheduling their shows. As someone who sat through 1-2 year breaks for The Wire and The Sopranos, I appreciate that.
are they committed to doing 1 book per season?
Ben – They’re not committed to anything, per se. George R. R. Martin has said that he can’t imagine how the later books will be contained into single seasons, but HBO probably doesn’t want to get tied down to anything…
-Daniel
I think I read somewhere a quote from an HBO exec who said 10 episodes is the right length for them budget-wise, and that would be the plan for season 2. I’d sure love a few more though.
i hope there’s like 22 episodes!