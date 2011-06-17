‘Game of Thrones’ will resume production in July

#Game of Thrones
06.17.11 7 years ago 9 Comments
With Season One of “Game of Thrones” just days away from wrapping up, HBO felt the desire to tease viewers with the news that winter is coming… again.
HBO announced on Friday (June 17) that Season Two of “Game of Thrones” will begin production on Monday, July 25. Once again, “Game of Thrones” will do the bulk of its shooting in Northern Ireland based out of Paint Hall Studio in Belfast. 
Fans with an obsessive recall for dates will note that the production start is the Monday after San Diego’s Comic-Con, which is expected to receive a visit from at least some portion of the “Game of Thrones” cast and creative team.
Although a number of new characters enter the action in George R.R. Martin’s “A Clash of Kings” (the second book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series), HBO is holding off on casting and additional announcements.
The episode count for the second season has also yet to be officially announced
“Game of Thrones” premiered on HBO on April 17 and was renewed for its second season after only one airing. Nominated for four Television Critics Association Awards earlier this week, including Program of the Year, “Game of Thrones” airs its first finale on Sunday, June 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesproduction start

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP