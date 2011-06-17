‘Game of Thrones’ will resume production in July

With Season One of “Game of Thrones” just days away from wrapping up, HBO felt the desire to tease viewers with the news that winter is coming… again.

HBO announced on Friday (June 17) that Season Two of “Game of Thrones” will begin production on Monday, July 25. Once again, “Game of Thrones” will do the bulk of its shooting in Northern Ireland based out of Paint Hall Studio in Belfast.

Fans with an obsessive recall for dates will note that the production start is the Monday after San Diego’s Comic-Con, which is expected to receive a visit from at least some portion of the “Game of Thrones” cast and creative team.

Although a number of new characters enter the action in George R.R. Martin’s “A Clash of Kings” (the second book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series), HBO is holding off on casting and additional announcements.

The episode count for the second season has also yet to be officially announced