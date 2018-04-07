After 55 Nights, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Finally Done Filming The Biggest Battle In The Show’s History

Game of Thrones is already renown for its epic battles, but the eighth and final season of the show is set to take things to a whole new level. Jonathan Quinlan, an assistant director who has worked on 20 episodes thus far just shared a photo of a thank you card sent out to cast and crew following the completion of a battle that took a whopping 55 nights straight worth of shooting.

“This is for the Night Dragons,” the card read. “For enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep s**t of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne. When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked,” it continued. “They won’t care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They’ll just understand that they’re watching something that’s never been done before. And that’s because of you.”

The letter was signed by “The Producer Types.”

While this particular shoot doubles the length of time it took to film season six’s Battle of the Bastards, it may not even be the biggest battle of the series. There’s still another elaborate all-out war sequence that needs to be filmed before season eight is wrapped. With this much time and care being spent on putting together the end of Game of Thrones, we guess we’re a little less upset that we won’t get to see the results until 2019.

(via Watchers On The Wall)

