Game tops The Billboard 200 with ‘RED’ album, prepares the way for Lil Wayne

08.31.11 7 years ago
After months and months of delays, rapper Game”s “R.E.D.” album has dropped, and it dropped big enough for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. The album move 98,000 copies and becomes his third No. 1 album, behind 2007″s “Doctor”s Advocate” and 2005″s “The Documentary.” His last set, 2008″s “LAX,” bowed at No. 2, but it sold 239,000 in its first week.
That pushes last week”s No. 1 to No. 2: Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Watch the Throne” moves 94,000, a 47% sales decrease.
Adele”s “21” falls No. 2 to No. 3 (82,000, +3%), with a little gain due to her performance on MTV”s VMAs on Sunday.
Barbra Streisand”s “What Matters Most” enters at No. 4 with 66,000, logging the singer”s 31st top 10 album. Only the Rolling Stones and Frank Sinatra have had more top 10s.
“Now 39” dips No. 3 to No. 5 (44,000, -31%).
Miranda Lambert”s side project Pistol Annies” “Hell on Heels” bows at No. 6 with 42,000. The trio also boasts singers Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.
Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates & Tanlines” falls No. 4 to No. 7 (35,000, -34%).
The “Muppets: The Green Album” – a compilation of rock covers of songs from the famous puppets – debuts at No. 8 with 30,000. It was led by OK Go”s take on the show”s theme song.
Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” descends No. 5 to No. 9 (29,000, -22%) and Eric Church”s “Chief” is down No. 7 to No. 10 (24,000, -23%).

Album sales this week are down 4% compared to last week and up less than 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 2% so far.

