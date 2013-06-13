Garth Brooks set to play Toby Keith’s Oklahoma Twister Relief show

Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Dunn and Trisha Yearwood are among the artists will will appear at Toby Keith”s Twister Relief Concert, slated for July 6.

Keith, who is from Moore, Oklahoma, the site of last month”s devastating tornado, visited the town the day after the tornado and declared his intent to help it rebuild. Dunn and Brooks are also from Oklahoma and quickly vowed to help with relief efforts.

Tickets for the concert, to be held at the University of Oklahoma”s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, go on sale June 21 and are $25, all inclusive.

More performers will be announced. Proceeds go to The United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund.

Keith”s benefit follows an NBC-televised relief concert hosted and organized by fellow Okie Blake Shelton, which raised $6 million for storm victims.

