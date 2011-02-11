Gary Cole, Stockard Channing book pilot roles

Reliable pros Gary Cole and Stockard Channing, veterans of more than a few pilot seasons, have selected their hopeful small-screen projects for the spring.

According to Deadline.com , Cole (“Office Space”) is going with comedy this pilot season, taking a lead in the FOX comedy “Tagged,” which focuses on a respected coroner and his son.

The most recent TV credits for Cole include “Entourage” and not nearly enough episodes of “The Good Wife,” plus several episodes of FOX’s now-deceased “The Good Guys.”

You may also recall that Cole’s lengthy resume includes a recurring turn on “The West Wing,” for which Channing snagged six Emmy nominations.

Also per Deadline , Channing is going dramatic this year, with a lead role in the Ron Moore-produced “17th Precinct,” about a fictional town called Excelsior, where magic and law enforcement go hand-in-hand.

Channing’s last regular TV credit was the short-lived “Out of Practice,” for which she earned yet another Emmy nomination. But yes, to us she’ll always be Rizzo from “Grease.”