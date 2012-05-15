Gaslight Anthem reveal ‘Handwritten’ album art, tracklist and tour dates

Gaslight Anthem’s new album “Handwritten,” due on July 24, now has album art, a tracklist and tour dates in support.

The Brendan O’Brien-produced album already has a single, “45”; read more about it here. (Hit the “play” button on the record player below.)

The New Jersey rock troupe heads to “The Late Show with David Letterman” on June 28 and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on July 27. Their general spring/summer tour plans start tomorrow (May 16) in Brooklyn and continue overseas and back-and-forth to the States.

The song list and the tour dates are below the throwback album art.

Here is the “Handwritten” tracklist:



1. 45

2. Handwritten

3. Here Comes My Man

4. Mulholland Drive

5. Keepsake

6. Too Much Blood

7. Howl

8. Biloxi Parish

9. Desire

10. Mae

11. National Anthem.

Here are Gaslight Anthem’s 2012 tour dates:

5/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/18 – Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

5/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bamboozle

5/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

5/31 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau *

6/01 – Bremen, DE @ Aladin

6/02 – Ulmer, DE @ Zelt

6/04 – Milan, IT @ Arena Concerti Fiera *

6/05 – Zurich, CH @ Albart

6/08 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

6/09 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

6/11 – London, UK @ Koko”s

6/13 – Keil, DE @ Max

6/14 – Hultsfred, SE @ Hultsfred Festival

6/15 – Arhus, DK @ Northside Festival

6/16 – Oslo, NO @ Norwegian Wood

6/17 – Seinajoki, FI @ Provinssirock

6/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Orion Music + More

7/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

7/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthrone Theater

7/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

7/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

7/12 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

7/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

7/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

7/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

7/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

7/19 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat”s Cradle

7/20 – Washington, DC @ U Street

7/22 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

7/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/16-17 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

8/18 – Ludinghausen, DE @ Area 4

8/19 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival

8/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

9/21-23 – Pensacola Beach, FL @ DeLuna Fest

* with Soundgarden