George Clooney and Brad Bird’s sci-fi film ‘1952’ set for December 2014

Brad Bird’s mysterious upcoming sci-fi film “1952” has been the subject of rumors from the get-go. Some thought it was connected to J.J. Abrams’ “Cloverfield,” while others surmised it was a cover for a new “Star Wars” film. We still don’t know anything about the plot, but Bird and Disney have released some cold, hard facts about the film.

Widely rumored to be about an alien invasion, “1952” is being co-written by Bird and the divisive Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “Prometheus”), and will likely be one of 2014’s most-anticipated studio films. A seemingly far-off release date has been set for December 19, 2014. The date is just in time for the holidays and awards season, indicating that Disney has high hopes for the release.

It was reported a while ago that George Clooney was in talks to star and now he has has officially signed on to lead the cast. Clooney will also soon be seen in another big sci-fi film, Alfonso Cuaron’s delayed “Gravity.”

Although the official Disney press release stated that “1952” will be shot in 3D, Brad Bird later refuted the news, tweeting, “Rumor control: we’ve never discussed 3D for “1952”.

Now we just want to know what it’s about.

Bird began in animation, directing “The Iron Giant” at Warner Bros. and “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille” for Pixar. His live-action debut was 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” He is definitively not involved with the upcoming “Star Wars” films.