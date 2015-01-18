George Lucas on #OscarsSoWhite: ‘It’s not just the show,’ it’s Hollywood

The dust has most certainly not settled on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in the wake of “Selma's” perceived snubs by the Academy Thursday. I missed George Lucas' appearance on CBS This Morning, where he pretty much called the Oscars what they are: “a political campaign.”
Of course, Lucas has maintained his fiercely independent ways for years and, as a non-member who has no desire to join the Academy (for these reasons), is perfectly content with being this outspoken. “It has nothing to do with artistic endeavor,” he said.” What it does is I think it hurts everybody.”
In dealing with perceived racism within the group – not specifically re: “Selma,” but in general – he made the same point Jessica Chastain did, that Awards are just a reflection of a disease. “You're not talking about the show [when you talk about racism], you're talking about Hollywood,” he said. “It's not just the show. It's everything, everywhere…David [Oyelowo] was in 'Red Tails' [which Lucas produced]. We went through the same thing on 'Red Tails': Those kind of movies are very hard to get out there.
Meanwhile, Cheryl Boone Isaacs was asked about the situation by the Associated Press and she offered up the company lines:
“In the last two years, we've made greater strides than we ever have in the past toward becoming a more diverse and inclusive organization through admitting new members and more inclusive classes of members. And, personally, I would love to see and look forward to see a greater cultural diversity among all our nominees in all of our categories.”
And:
“What is important not to lose sight of is that 'Selma,' which is a fantastic motion picture, was nominated for best picture this year, and the best picture category is voted on by the entire membership of around 7,000 people.”
I still maintain that in a great many instances – actors and directors who did not receive screeners before the holiday break due to agency mailings, for instance – the film was underseen. I think “racism” is a stretch, even if I know that those pointing to last year's Best Picture victory for “12 Years a Slave” fail to understand that many people did not see that film, but voted for it anyway.
But I think Lucas' point and Chastain's still stands, objectively. Getting “these kind of films” – i.e., films from a minority point of view – remain difficult to push through the system, for obvious reasons.
Meanwhile, “American Sniper” is predictably cleaning up at the box office and leaving many wondering if it's catching a stride at the perfect time. If it does, and that is reflected in Oscar glory next month – watch out.
Check out Lucas' interview below.
All due respect to Cheryl Boone Isaacs but is her excuse 20 years from now going to be ‘But remember when we gave 12 Years a Slave Best Picture?’ Despite, as you said Kris, many voters having voted for it without watching it. As happy as I was to see a film like 12 Years a Slave and a director like Steve McQueen acknowledged the method in which I (unfortunately) know it won will always leave me with a bad taste in my mouth. Speaking of bad tastes in my mouth, if American Sniper wins any major Oscars, I’ll probably throw up.
I think this idea that Academy members only watch their screeners has become a crutch for the members themselves. Not the excuse of it, but Academy members not getting off their asses and getting into the theater — the shrine of their business! It’s ridiculous. At best, they need to see 20-30 movies a year that would even be on the radar for Oscars. It’s not that much if it’s what you do for a living!
It can become a crutch for some, but for people that live in other countries- a good part of the Academy- it’s a genuine complaint because Selma hasn’t debuted in most places, and in many countries (like my own, Brazil) the Oscar contenders only debut after the nominations are announced to take advantage of the publicity; for example, this year, only Boyhood, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Whiplash, the latter which debuted one week before the nominations, are already being shown here among the BP nominees.
It can also be a problem for elder members that have difficulties in going to theaters (of course whether people who haven’t worked for decades should have a vote is another discussion).
Having not seen “American Sniper,” I’m just curious as to why people keep mentioning it in association with the controversy over the perceived snubbing of “Selma.” Is it just because of Clint Eastwood’s recent reputation as Hollywood’s most prominent conservative? Or is the movie itself in some way representative of the negative qualities people are accusing the Academy of possessing? I’m just curious, because a lot of people seem to be implying that “American Sniper” is a direct benefactor of the alleged bias against “Selma.”
I think it’s in part because the film, based on an individual who reportedly told numerous lies, has not been attacked with the same verve (or any, really) as “Selma.”
I don’t think it’s a benefactor. I just think it hasn’t been held under the same microscope. After that you can talk about it being white hagiography and Eastwood’s politics if you want.
There’s the fact that both movies premiered the same night at AFI Fest, both went into limited release on Christmas Day and both expanded in January. (This disregards the screener aspect.)
There’s a huge difference between the facts despicted in Selma and those in American Sniper and that is that those on selma are part of a movement and event that end in changes in law and policy. The civil right movement is a historical event while that the story in American Sniper are only the story of Christ Kyle. Those inaccuracy in Selma are much more important than those in American Sniper if there are reals.
Thanks for making the point.
FREDDY, thats a load of BS. Sniper flew under the radar and now that its a hit, folks are scrutinizing it just like they did the other bases on true stories. Check that thing called the internet. Dozens of stories came out today and expect more as the public reacts to the other guy who’s story was told in American Story.
It’s like a poetry.
It’s really a shame that people like Lucas refuse to participate. He may think that he’s distanced himself from all that, but isn’t he partially responsible too, in the same way that people who refuse to vote in governmental elections are responsible?
Voting for awards isn’t the only thing that Academy members get to do. They also get to sponsor new members each year. In the four decades since Star Wars, Lucas could have sponsored 40 directors of color for membership, each of whom could also be sponsoring new members of their own.
Since the Academy doesn’t release vote counts, we don’t really know how close the director’s race was. Would Lucas’ one vote have made a difference? Would 41 votes have made a difference (him and the 40 directors he could have sponsored by now)?
Or maybe instead of complaining about it after the fact, Lucas could have hosted a screening or reception for the film, praising DuVernay & Oyelowo’s work. Whatever screener problems there may have been, I guarantee that people would show up for a party at George Lucas’ house!
Plus he’s big enough that if he wanted to he could probably get a seat on the governing board or the executive committee, and actually make POLICY around these issues. Instead he just barks and complains.
Yes it’s political, George, and decision are made by the people who show up. Be the change you want to see in the world.
Sponsorship does not mean automatic acceptance. It takes 2 sponsors and a by members in your category. The academy is heavily white males over sixty. Here is the link to the process [www.oscars.org]
Fair enough that it takes two sponsors, that there’s a process, and that their demographics are atrocious. (Really atrocious!) But surely Lucas could find at least one other person in the branch to co-sponsor someone. Why does he just throw up his hands and act like there’s nothing he could do to help the situation?
George your a great guy, but your also an idiot. I can not believe people are involving race & politics in the oscars just because selma didn’t get more nominations. I love selma, but don’t play the race card, not everything has to do with race or politics. It was the academy’s choice, they chose what they believe is the best, leave it at that. Goddamn
Wow, it must be great when you see the world with your eyes wide shut.
Yes, Mikel, we want diversity, just not of opinion…
I agree with Niko P, I didn’t think Selma was worthy of a Best Picture nom, let alone much else. Just because a film is about an important topic doesn’t make it a great film. I think films like Nightcrawler and Foxcatcher, which didn’t get a Best Pic nom, had much more to complain about…
Niko, you may well be a great guy but you’re also an idiot. You make out it’s just a matter of taste and use this as some kind of dismissal when that is the very point, the taste is narrow and without diversity, it’s not a reflection of the best, it’s the reflection of the tastes (and blind spots) of a very particular social group.
As an actor and having worked with George before I know exactly where he is coming from, when it comes to casting, marketing and acknowledgment race is a massive issue in Hollywood.
It is and has always been perceived that ethnic “minorities” do not bring in the box office unless they have a predominantly white castle or have a “role model” or ” saviour ” white character in the story.
Sorry for all who believe otherwise, your opinions are also valid, I’m just puttting out there what I’ve seen and witnessed whilst working in this industry.
These assholes actually care about award shows? Was the movie mot made? Is it not available to be seen by anyone in the country? I feel like the goal is to get your film in the market not worry about whether some douche bags vote for you. Black filmmakers who actually struggled to get distribution or financial backing must be rolling their eyes right now…
Red Tails or Red Tales, Kris?
Tails, natch. Wild Tales on the brain.
I agree with him. It is why we can get racist Asian, Jewish, black islanders, etc stereotypes in a single move… Like Phantom Menace..
Kris, I’m just curious. How do you know that some people voted for 12 Years last year without having seen it?
You learn a lot about an Oscar season after it’s over.