Get Excited: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trailer to debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ tomorrow night

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” are coming to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tomorrow night.

The first trailer for the hugely-anticipated Marvel superhero flick will premiere on the late-night talk show this Tuesday, with star Chris Pratt (a.k.a. Star-Lord) set to lend an assist. Following the show, the trailer will be posted exclusively on “Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” official YouTube channel for 24 hours.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is set to hit theaters on August 1. You can check out some brand-new images from the film here.