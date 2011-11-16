Get ready Johnny Depp: Ricky Gervais is officially hosting the 69th Golden Globes

The HFPA confirmed the long speculated news that Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes for a third time this January. The initial confirmation came from the organization’s twitter account.
Gervais added a few minutes later the following tweet:
“Just told Billy Crystal he’d better not use any of my holocaust or pedophile material at The Oscars. He agreed (true)”
That’s the sort of edge of your seat humor that made NBC push for Gervais’ return even as the HFPA wasn’t thrilled with how biting the comedian’s one liners were during the 68th installment of the show. Gervais ripped everyone from Johnny Depp to Tim Allen to the HFPA and the “controversy” over insulting the room found the Brit defending himself on Piers Morgan Tonight the next day.
For a reminder of Gervais’ eyebrow raising one liners check out his opening monologue from last year’s show below. You can also find Depp’s “revenge” in an upcoming episode of Gervais’ new BBC /HBO comedy “Life’s Too Short.”
The 69th Golden Globes, the only night where movie and TV stars come together (except for the SAG Awards of course), will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan 15 on NBC.
I never watch the Golden Globes, because their terrible, but I will see Gervais’ monologue on Youtube. He’s hilarious and I hated it when people talked bad about his hosting.
They’re worth watching when Gervais is hosting.
@Alex T…. I never watch the Golden Globes, because their terrible…
The grammatical correction is….they are terrible
I’m sure he was just joking with the tweet, but given that the Penn State scandal is such a controversial subject at the moment, is anyone else wondering if he’ll incorporate it into his material?
That’s the best news I’ve read all week.
Ricky Gervais-give em hell,…again.
Give who bell? The celebs that you are dying to see? There would be no Gervais if the actors decided to stay home in protest. Everyone involved is a sellout, including cheeky Ricky.
Sell-0ut? Erm, the entire point of the entertainment industry is to sell, it’s how you make money.
Ps, I hope Ricky doesn’t mention anything about not doing rehearsals
Or Hell
I thought he was hilarious the first year: the bit where he advertises his movie the invention of lying out on dvd was hysterical. And ladt year was a riot. I mean, we let people get naked in films blow things up have horrible actors, but dislike Gervais because he did on tv what everyone does at home: make fun of celebrities? Come on, hand it to him. Obviously, the actors could care less or they would protest.