Get ready Johnny Depp: Ricky Gervais is officially hosting the 69th Golden Globes

The HFPA confirmed the long speculated news that Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes for a third time this January. The initial confirmation came from the organization’s twitter account.

Gervais added a few minutes later the following tweet:

“Just told Billy Crystal he’d better not use any of my holocaust or pedophile material at The Oscars. He agreed (true)”

That’s the sort of edge of your seat humor that made NBC push for Gervais’ return even as the HFPA wasn’t thrilled with how biting the comedian’s one liners were during the 68th installment of the show. Gervais ripped everyone from Johnny Depp to Tim Allen to the HFPA and the “controversy” over insulting the room found the Brit defending himself on Piers Morgan Tonight the next day.

For a reminder of Gervais’ eyebrow raising one liners check out his opening monologue from last year’s show below. You can also find Depp’s “revenge” in an upcoming episode of Gervais’ new BBC /HBO comedy “Life’s Too Short.”

The 69th Golden Globes, the only night where movie and TV stars come together (except for the SAG Awards of course), will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan 15 on NBC.

