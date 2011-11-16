Get ready Johnny Depp: Ricky Gervais is officially hosting the 69th Golden Globes

#Ricky Gervais #Golden Globes
11.16.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

The HFPA confirmed the long speculated news that Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes for a third time this January.  The initial confirmation came from the organization’s twitter account.

Gervais added a few minutes later the following tweet:

“Just told Billy Crystal he’d better not use any of my holocaust or pedophile material at The Oscars. He agreed (true)”

That’s the sort of edge of your seat humor that made NBC push for Gervais’ return even as the HFPA wasn’t thrilled with how biting the comedian’s one liners were during the 68th installment of the show.  Gervais ripped everyone from Johnny Depp to Tim Allen to the HFPA and the “controversy” over insulting the room found the Brit defending himself on Piers Morgan Tonight the next day.  

For a reminder of Gervais’ eyebrow raising one liners check out his opening monologue from last year’s show below.  You can also find Depp’s “revenge” in an upcoming episode of Gervais’ new BBC /HBO comedy “Life’s Too Short.” 

The 69th Golden Globes, the only night where movie and TV stars come together (except for the SAG Awards of course), will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan 15 on NBC.

For year round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow @HitFixGregory on Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ricky Gervais#Golden Globes
TAGS69th Golden GlobesAwards CampaignGOLDEN GLOBESGOLDEN GLOBES 2012HFPARicky Gervais

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP