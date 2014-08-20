Get wet with Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron and Shakira’s Ice Bucket Challenge videos

Just when you thought we'd run out of celebrities to undertake the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, here come Robert Pattinson, Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth, Shakira, Michael Jordan and more to prove you wrong. My personal favorite this round is Stephen King (nominated by the fantastically-creative Dave Grohl), mostly because the way he says “challenge” is really endearing. (Donate)

Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale (nominated Robert Pattinson, Matthew McConaughey and “Howard Stern Show” Wack Packer Eric the Actor):

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie:

Robert Pattinson (nominated Guy Pearce, Mia Wasikowska and Marilyn Manson):

Michael Jordan (nominated Phil Jackson and his “Dream Team” teammates):

Derek Jeter (nominated Hannah Davis, Kevin Connolly and Michael Jordan):

Larry Bird:

Anna Wintour (nominated Roger Federer):

Hayden Panettiere (nominated her unborn child):

Shakira (nominated Chris Martin and Pope Francis):

Liam Hemsworth (nominated Woody Harrelson and Josh Hutcherson):

Stephen King (nominated John Grisham):

