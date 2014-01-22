Get your lungs ready: A sing-along version of ‘Frozen’ is coming to theaters

Did you like “Frozen”? Do you have the “Frozen” soundtrack? Do you enjoy singing along to the “Frozen” soundtrack at the top of your lungs while driving, and also at home and at the gym and basically everywhere else? If so, today is your lucky day.

Disney has announced that they’ll release a sing-along version of the animated blockbuster in more than 1,000 theaters on January 31, allowing theatergoers to join in the chorus of all of their favorite tunes from the film including “Love Is an Open Door” and the Oscar-nominated “Let It Go” (the latter of which just got a 25-language music video, in case you hadn’t heard).

“‘Frozen” fans have embraced the film”s original songs and its soundtrack with such passion-there are countless YouTube videos from people singing songs like ‘Let It Go”-we decided to create a version that would celebrate that enthusiasm,” said Walt Disney Studios executive vice president, theatrical distribution Dave Hollis in a statement. “It”s a great opportunity for families to get together and have some fun with these songs.”

In addition to its Best Original Song nomination, “Frozen” also received a nod for Best Animated Feature at the 86th Academy Awards. The film is already one of the most successful Disney releases of all time, having grossed more than $773 million worldwide thus far.

Will you be seeing the sing-along version of “Frozen” in theaters? Vote in the poll below to let us know.