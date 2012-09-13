Ghostface Killah sets new album ‘Twelve Reasons To Die’

09.13.12 6 years ago

Wu-Tang Clan stalwart Ghostface Killah has announced his latest album, the grimly titled “12 Reasons to Die.”

“Black Dynamite” composer Adrian Younge produced the set, while Ghostface’s Wu-Tang associate the RZA executive produced. Expect some notable guest stars to appear on the album. 

To make an event out of the release, a comic book relating to the album is launching in December.

GFK is also planning a release of a “Supreme Clientele” sequel sometime next year. His last solo album was 2010’s acclaimed “Apollo Kids.”

As a group, Wu-Tang Clan have reportedly been working on a new studio album, following up 2011’s compilation “Legendary Weapons.” Meanwhile, their split album with D-Block, entitled “Wu-Block,” will drop October 9.

Hear a track from that collaboration here:

Additionally, Ghostface will also be featured on the upcoming G.O.O.D. Music compilation “Cruel Summer,” along with Kanye West, Jay-Z, R. Kelly, 2 Chainz and many others. 

Here’s the retro artwork for “12 Reasons”:

“12 Reasons to Die” will be released November 20.

