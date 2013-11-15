Gillen confirms ‘Afterparty’ will be the final ‘Young Avengers’ arc

(CBR) Noticeably absent from Marvel’s February 2014 solicitations was the critically acclaimed “Young Avengers” by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie. Gillen has confirmed on his tumblr that January’s “Young Avengers” #15 will indeed be the final issue of the series for the creative team.

“Jamie and my plan was always to do a season telling a contained story, leaving room to continue it if we felt we had something else to say,” Gillen said in his blog post. “When the time came around and Marvel asked if we wanted to do more issues, Jamie and I decided we”d actually made our statement, and should leave the stage. When we did that, Editor Supreme Lauren thought ‘Well, Young Avengers has always been in seasons. It”s never been a traditional ongoing. It exists in these short runs, where the creators do what they wish, then step away. Rather than becoming just like everything else, we should institutionalize that. “

In other words, while ‘Young Avengers’ is going away after issue 15, I”m sure it”ll be back in an excellent new form at a future point.”

Gillen plans to expand on the reasoning for wrapping “Young Avengers” during the series’ panel at the Thought Bubble Festival 2013 next week.

In a previous interview with CBR, Gillen discussed the upcoming “Afterparty” arc of “Young Avengers”, which marked the end of his 15-issue plan.

“We’ve done what we wanted to do. I think that’s the best way of putting it,” Gillen told CBR in July. “‘Young Avengers’ feels similar to Matt Fraction and Ed Brubaker’s ‘Immortal Iron Fist’ in that this is a 15-issue statement. It can be collected in three trades and maybe even one big omnibus. It will be a way we saw of doing super hero comics in 2013. I really do love the synchronicity of coming out in January of this year and issue #15 comes out just at the beginning of the new year. There’s a poetry to that that, which we don’t get enough of in comics.”

“Young Avengers” #15 hits stores in January.