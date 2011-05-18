Gillian Welch releasing new solo album in June

I’m crestfallen there’s no new music to hear yet, but utterly amped that Gillian Welch is returning with her first new studio effort in eight years this summer.

The Americana singer-songwriter has collaborated with everyone from the Decemberists to Conor Oberst to Ryan Adams, but hasn’t dropped a new solo set since 2003’s “Soul Journey.”

The new effort is named “The Harrow and the Harvest,” due on June 28 through Welch’s own Acony label, according to NPR (via TwentyFourBit). Its appearance would explain the slew of tour dates Welch has posted for this summer, including a stint opening up for Buffalo Springfield and a mega slot at the Newport Folk Festival.

Welch recently helped out on guitar and vocals on songwriting/touring partner David Rawlings’ debut solo set, under the name Dave Rawlings Machine, which dropped in 2009, also on Acony.

The “O Brother Where Art Thou?” soundtrack contributor obviously takes her time, but back-to-back releases isn’t always the right answer for building a legacy. Albums like “Revelator” have taken years to gestate and build, to finally end up roots music fans’ inboxes and music players. I have little fear if the wait was worth it, if it’s taken this many moons for an album.