‘Girl Meets World’ scraps older brother character played by Teo Halm

#Disney #Twitter
10.06.13 5 years ago 30 Comments

It was a sad, sad weekend for would-be “Girl Meets World” star Teo Halm.

The Disney Channel has dropped Halm’s older brother character from the forthcoming spin-off series, the actor revealed via Twitter on Saturday, stating:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Halm played Elliot Matthews – the son of “Boy Meets World” lovebirds Corey and Topanga Matthews (Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel) and the older brother of Riley and Louis (Rowan Blanchard and August Maturo) – in the show’s pilot episode, which will now presumably be re-shot.

Attempting to soothe Halm’s disappointment was Fishel, who responded to Halm’s tweet with her own:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Replied Halm: 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Girl Meets World” is set to debut sometime next year.

Are you sad to see Halm go from the “Girl Meets World” cast? Let us know in the comments.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Twitter
TAGSDANIELLE FISHELDISNEYDisney Channelgirl meets worldTeo HalmTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP