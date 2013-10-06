‘Girl Meets World’ scraps older brother character played by Teo Halm

It was a sad, sad weekend for would-be “Girl Meets World” star Teo Halm.
The Disney Channel has dropped Halm’s older brother character from the forthcoming spin-off series, the actor revealed via Twitter on Saturday, stating:
So guys, Disney decided that it wouldn’t work to have an older brother on the show; I won’t be on Girl Meets World. Thank you to everyone??
– Teo Halm (@TeoHalm) October 5, 2013
Halm played Elliot Matthews – the son of “Boy Meets World” lovebirds Corey and Topanga Matthews (Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel) and the older brother of Riley and Louis (Rowan Blanchard and August Maturo) – in the show’s pilot episode, which will now presumably be re-shot.
Attempting to soothe Halm’s disappointment was Fishel, who responded to Halm’s tweet with her own:
@TeoHalm Teo, you are an incredible talent and I adore you. You may still call me “mom.” :)
– Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) October 6, 2013
Replied Halm:
@daniellefishel That means so much to me. Thanks “mom”??
– Teo Halm (@TeoHalm) October 6, 2013
“Girl Meets World” is set to debut sometime next year.
So the get rid of the only kid Topanga and Cory actually had in the original series? That’s… um.
Cory and Topanga hadn’t had kids yet when the original series ended.
Youre right, GRubi. I was thinking of Cory’s younger brother towards the end of the series. My mistake.
Guess he’ll be headed upstairs to hang out with Chuck Cunningham.
Very sad I love teo halm. =( they should’ve keep him on.
THIS IS AN OUT RAGE!!
Why did Disney drop him from the show??
i am so up set
:'(
:(:(:( Crazy!!!!! Why disney……why
Poor Teo I was really hoping to see him on Girl Meets World, he is a really good actor and I loved him in Earth To Echo!!! Anyway Teo you are a great actor and those directors are crazy for cutting you off. I love you and I cant wait to see another movie with you in it. ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Teo halms you are a great actor don’t forget that. I’m pretty upset about this it would have been so much better. Because the show already came out I could think of so many parts that would be great for you. I’m pretty mad at Disney for that hopefully you will get your own tv show and you will be the star
OMG why would they do that to Teo he is such a great actor he rocked on earth to echo . HOW COULD DISNEY DO THAT ????????
yes he should’ve stayed because the show would of been wayyyy better just to see life with a older bother so yah that’s my opoion
Yes I am so sad you should have put him in
.I am so sad you shouldn’t have done that
I am so sad he should have been on the show.
im very sad bc teo halm is like my future husband but…he doesnt know it yet
Teo Halm is an amazing actor. I saw Earth to Echo and my fav character was him. He acted so good that I cried too when Echo didnt respond. Disney is insane for letting you go. Thy just let go of an amazing actor that might have made the show even better than it is now. I love how you acted on Earth to Echo. You were my fav character because you had a talent and you used it. Disney is crazy and im upset
Yeah im sooooooo sa he was a cutey!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hi, my name is Angelica and I just wanna say that Disney is so crazy to cut off Teo Halm, he is amazing and deserves to be in Girl Meets World. He was amazing in Earth to Echo and I loved the movie. He is a handsome boy that I may or may not have a crush on but, anyway I hope he gets his own movie or TV show, he deserves it. We love you Teo and keep up the great work!!!!
duuuuuh
I think they should a least put him on for like a couple of episodes so people can know the Riley Matthews has a brother
They did use a brother. Teo was going to be their oldest son. It’s so stupid that they didn’t put him in.
They should at least put him in for a couple of episodes
That’s so stupid. It would have been better to have Teo in the show. I don’t even want to watch the show anymore. The only reason I’ll watch this show again is if they add him back. They can add him back onto the show somehow and they need to.