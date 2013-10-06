‘Girl Meets World’ scraps older brother character played by Teo Halm

It was a sad, sad weekend for would-be “Girl Meets World” star Teo Halm.

The Disney Channel has dropped Halm’s older brother character from the forthcoming spin-off series, the actor revealed via Twitter on Saturday, stating:

So guys, Disney decided that it wouldn’t work to have an older brother on the show; I won’t be on Girl Meets World. Thank you to everyone?? – Teo Halm (@TeoHalm) October 5, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Halm played Elliot Matthews – the son of “Boy Meets World” lovebirds Corey and Topanga Matthews (Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel) and the older brother of Riley and Louis (Rowan Blanchard and August Maturo) – in the show’s pilot episode, which will now presumably be re-shot.

Attempting to soothe Halm’s disappointment was Fishel, who responded to Halm’s tweet with her own:

@TeoHalm Teo, you are an incredible talent and I adore you. You may still call me “mom.” :) – Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) October 6, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Replied Halm:

@daniellefishel That means so much to me. Thanks “mom”?? – Teo Halm (@TeoHalm) October 6, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Girl Meets World” is set to debut sometime next year.

Are you sad to see Halm go from the “Girl Meets World” cast? Let us know in the comments.



