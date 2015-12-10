Girls On Film Podcast No. 9. – Ava DuVernay Barbie Doll and a Female Star Wars director

#Ava DuVernay #Star Wars
12.10.15 2 years ago

Greetings!

Alicia, Miri and Roth welcome a very special guest this week. Donna Dickens, yes the HitFix Harpy herself.

This week on the show, Harvey Weinstein weighs in on Awards Season with an op-ed over on The Hollywood Reporter, Ava DuVernay gets her very own Barbie Doll and Kathleen Kennedy is our #WomanCrushWeekly.

And if you are so inclined you can WATCH the full episode below!

