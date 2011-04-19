‘Glee Live! In Concert!’ adds dates to 18-city North American tour

After quickly selling out the initially announced dates, “Glee Live! In Concert!” has added more stops to its summer tour. As a bonus, Ashley Fink (Lauren Zizes) and members of the “Dalton Academy Warblers” are joining the tour inspired by FOX’s Emmy-winning show.



Kicking off Friday, May 21 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas, “Glee” stars Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike), Chord Overstreet (Sam), Darren Criss (Blaine), Ashley Fink (Lauren) and members of “The Warblers” will sing and dance across stages from coast-to-coast.



“Glee Live! In Concert!” was conceived by “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy and will feature performances of songs from the show’s first two seasons. Among the tunes will be takes on Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and the show”s anthem, Journey’s “Don”t Stop Believin’.”



2011 Glee Live! In Concert! Dates:



May 21 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Event Center

May 22 Sacramento, CA Arco Arena

May 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavillion

May 25 San Jose, CA HP Pavillion

May 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

May 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center (+ Matinee)

May 29 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

June 1 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 2 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

June 3 Chicago, IL All State Arena

June 4 Chicago, IL All State Arena (+Matinee)

June 6 Boston, MA TD Arena

June 7 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

June 8 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 9 Washington D.C. Verizon Center

June 11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre (+Matinee)

June 12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre (+Matinee)

June 13 Auburn Hills, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

June 14 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

June 16 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

June 17 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

June 18 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum (+Matinee)



Limited tickets are available at Ticketmaster, as well as arena box offices. There will also be fan ticket packages made available for shows, which include premium seats, parties and more. For more information about the tour click here.

“Glee Live! In Concert!” is presented by Chevrolet in association with Samsung Infuse 4G from AT&T.



Meanwhile, you can still get your “Glee” fix before the gang comes to your town. An all-new episode airs tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT, and includes guest stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Cheyenne Jackson and Charice.

