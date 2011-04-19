‘Glee Live! In Concert!’ adds dates to 18-city North American tour

04.19.11 7 years ago

After quickly selling out the initially announced dates, “Glee Live! In Concert!” has added more stops to its summer tour. As a bonus, Ashley Fink (Lauren Zizes) and members of the “Dalton Academy Warblers” are joining the tour inspired by FOX’s Emmy-winning show.
 
Kicking off Friday, May 21 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas, “Glee” stars Lea Michele (Rachel), Cory Monteith (Finn), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Mark Salling (Puck), Dianna Agron (Quinn), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Harry Shum, Jr. (Mike), Chord Overstreet (Sam), Darren Criss (Blaine), Ashley Fink (Lauren) and members of “The Warblers” will sing and dance across stages from coast-to-coast.
 
“Glee Live! In Concert!” was conceived by “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy and will feature performances of songs from the show’s first two seasons. Among the tunes will be takes on Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and the show”s anthem, Journey’s “Don”t Stop Believin’.”

 
2011 Glee Live! In Concert! Dates:
 
May 21  Las Vegas, NV  Mandalay Bay Event Center
May 22  Sacramento, CA  Arco Arena
May 24  San Jose, CA  HP Pavillion
May 25  San Jose, CA  HP Pavillion
May 27  Anaheim, CA   Honda Center
May 28  Los Angeles, CA Staples Center (+ Matinee)
May 29  San Diego, CA  Valley View Casino Center
June 1  Minneapolis, MN  Target Center
June 2  Indianapolis, IN  Conseco Fieldhouse
June 3  Chicago, IL  All State Arena
June 4  Chicago, IL  All State Arena (+Matinee)
June 6  Boston, MA  TD Arena
June 7  Uncasville, CT  Mohegan Sun
June 8  Philadelphia, PA  Wells Fargo Center
June 9  Washington D.C.  Verizon Center
June 11  Toronto, ON  Air Canada Centre (+Matinee)
June 12  Toronto, ON  Air Canada Centre (+Matinee)
June 13  Auburn Hills, MI  Palace of Auburn Hills
June 14  Cleveland, OH  Quicken Loans Arena
June 16  East Rutherford, NJ  Izod Center
June 17  East Rutherford, NJ  Izod Center
June 18  Uniondale, NY  Nassau Coliseum  (+Matinee)
 
Limited tickets are available at Ticketmaster, as well as arena box offices. There will also be fan ticket packages made available for shows, which include premium seats, parties and more. For more information about the tour click here.

“Glee Live! In Concert!” is presented by Chevrolet in association with Samsung Infuse 4G from AT&T.
 
Meanwhile, you can still get your “Glee” fix before the gang comes to your town. An all-new episode airs tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT, and includes guest stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Cheyenne Jackson and Charice.
 

TAGSAshley FinkFoxGleeJOURNEYRYAN MURPHYThe Warblers

