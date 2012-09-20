‘Glee’ recap: ‘Britney 2.0’ lets Heather Morris shine

Now, that was better. After last week’s lackluster introduction to the multiple new characters on “Glee,” it’s a relief to get a second episode more focused on old favorites.
The newbies were all still around (even Marley’s lunch lady mom had an encore), but “Britney 2.0” worked better as a showcase for Heather Morris, a reminder the writers really should be using Chord Overstreet more, and a tiny glimpse of what might have been if Kurt and Rachel actually got that New York spinoff. Plus, we saw a real Puckerman back in action.
Let’s start with Brittany, because when the writers allow Morris a chance to step up and shine, she nails it every time. Her crack comic timing was one of the best surprises of the second half of season one (“Did you know that dolphins are just gay sharks?” will forever have a place in TV history), and every time she gets to dance there’s a good chance your TV may spontaneously combust (proof: her performances of “I’m a Slave 4 U” in the first Britney Spears tribute “Britney/Brittany” and the “Glee Concert Movie”). All this, plus Morris has gracefully developed one of the show’s most unexpectedly perfect romances with Naya Rivera’s Santana.
But among the many missteps of “Glee” season three, putting Brittany on the back burner was one of the most inexplicable. Morris and Rivera were delivering Emmy nomination-level work in season two, and they started out strong in season three with Santana’s coming out storyline. Then… background. Weeks would go by without even a line from Brittany. How you can justify not writing to one of your most consistently funny characters is a mystery I don’t think the “Glee” writers will believably ever answer.
Fortunately, “Britney 2.0” put the spotlight back on Morris with glorious results. She opened the episode with a sizzling rendition of Spears’ “Hold It Against Me” and socked over one-liner after one-liner. And the central joke to this Britney tribute redux — that Brittany’s downward spiral mirrored Spears’ own self-destructive tabloid frenzy period — was both genuinely funny and more than a little brazen since Spears herself is a brand new “star” on the Fox network, appearing on “X Factor” immediately before “Glee.”
The “Glee” mean streak can be a double-edged sword. How catty can a show be while simultaneously preaching messages of tolerance and anti-bullying? But I like a little bite in my “Glee” comedy and if seeing Brittany passed out in a cloud of Cheetos after sleepwalking her way through an awesomely disastrous version of “Gimme More” is wrong, I don’t want “Glee” to be right.
In any event, “Britney 2.0” gave us depressed Brittany, heartbroken Brittany, hilarious Brittany and ultimately triumphant Brittany (because it’s just so perfectly “Glee” that Brittany amends the student council charter with a well-reasoned argument scrawled in crayon). I can’t ask for more. Do I want Naya Rivera on the show for more than just a Skype cameo? Absolutely. But the long distance relationship frustrations they’re establishing for both Brittany and Rachel (and maybe Kurt), are two of the most promising storylines so far.
When it comes to Rachel, that’s not because her flirtation with Brody is actually working — I’ll have to side with #TeamFinchelForever on that one — but because this is one way the show is smartly pushing a character forward. The potential in following Rachel to New York lies in shaking her confidence, forcing her to try new thing and explore the world. She can’t have Finn to fall back on, at least not right away. That would be too easy. From what we’ve seen so far, Lea Michele is up to the challenge as an actress. I just hope the writers can devote enough time to the New York half of the show to deliver payoff to what they’re setting up. I expect Finn’s return will probably be one of those.
I didn’t like the new characters any more this week (if anything Marley and Jake’s duet on the Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy”/Aerosmith’s “Crazy” mashup was the hour’s most snoozeworthy moment), but at least we got a little progress with Kate Hudson’s Cassandra July. We discovered why she’s such a bitch (a meltdown stopped her hot Broadway career in its tracks), and got a little closer to the inevitable positive turning point in her relationship with Rachel. Plus, Cassandra pushing Rachel to prove she can be sexy gave us Michele’s version of “Oops! … I Did It Again,” a big improvement over both Hudson’s solo last week and Michele’s “Baby One More Time” back in “Britney/Brittany.”
Next week brings the arrival of Sarah Jessica Parker when Kurt randomly lands a job at Vogue.com. I’m hoping that works out better than the other new additions. And that Heather Morris doesn’t revert to the background.
Stray thoughts:
– “I’ve been up every night this week yelling at the shrubs in my yard that have been making fun of me.”
– I mentioned near the top that we need more Overstreet on this show. Between his Taylor Lautner impression last week, and his touching “I’m your friend” scene with Brittany this week (those two can have chemistry with anyone), Sam Evans has more than come into his own.
– What a difference there is between Mark Salling and Jacob Artist. I don’t know how often the show can credibly fly Puck out from L.A. for a cameo (although it’s “Glee,” so credibility isn’t much concern), but I don’t expect to see Salling a lot this season. Unless he’s secretly faking the whole L.A. thing?
– If Rachel and Kurt riding bicycles in their spacious New York apartment made you think of this Jim Jarmusch scene from season one of “Bored to Death,” you’re not alone. But I’m doubtful there’s a huge crossover audience between “Glee” and “Bored to Death,” so maybe I’m the one who’s alone.
– Nice to see Emma and Principal Figgins again.
– Artie and Blaine’s mashup of Spears’ “Boys” and Bieber’s “Boyfriend”? Awesome. After “It’s Time” last week, Darren Criss is two for two in delivering my favorite song of the night.
I agree with everything you said about Heather, Brittany, and Brittana. Heather was great and it was good to see Britt’s POV. But I miss Santana so I do want to see more of her and see how she’s dealing the LDR.
The episode was pretty offensive as a Britney fan and Morris couldn’t even back it up. There weren’t even any good dance numbers by her this time and we don’t need to discuss her vocals. The new characters kind of bore me and they’re just rehashed versions of what we’ve seen before. Brody is obviously just a obvious obstacle that is pointless. This whole season is just blah so far. Miss Finn and Finchel.
I really felt like Brody was pushing it this episode. It felt like he was taking advantage of Rachel’s vulnerability. He clearly knows how she loves Finn and wants to respect her boundaries, but also decides to tell her that he’s always thinking about kissing her? Weird. And creepy. I need single Rachel or Rachel back with Finn. FinchelForever
lol of course she can be single or with finn. Being in other relationships is part of growing up and becoming an adult. I don’t get you finchel fans, he let her go, now what she has to wear a chastity belt and wait for him to say she has been free enough and can come crawling back to him
Definitely with you on the FinchelForever. They’re trying really hard with this Brody guy and he’s coming off a bit creepy and stalkerish. Plus Finn is my favorite part of the show, I’m so glad he’ll be back next episode and they can start on the way back to bring him and Rachel back together once they develop them individually.
#TeamFinchelForever let me love you. Brody is so creepy and stalkerish. He has a secret with Cassie. He needs to go. The episode was pretty bad in my opinion. And Kurt needs to stop with the wise old man act and be. Team Finchel
yeah i really didn’t feel this episode, it just felt like a way to advertise Britney on X Factor in the most offensive way possible. The Finchel roadblock a*k*a Brody is coming off as the furtherst thing from sexy… and a little creepy. I really hope next week is better.
well i did like that Tina got sing again so that was good
I am glad you are #TeamFinchelForever. I am #TeamCoryMonteithForever LOL Not just ironically, IMO the new guy doesn’t quite cut it in his acting.
I am with you here, because just the way he looks at Lea Michelle is not even close to the feeling I get when Cory’s or Jonathan Groff’s characters looked at Rachel.
You lost all credibility with your FinchelForever nonsense. I guess you wanted Rachel to get married and give up her Broadway dreams. Brody is a nice guy of course the only one hating on him are Finchel/Finn fans. And for people calling him creepy let me remind you how Rachel has been chasing Finn since they met. That is creepy
It’s creepy when someone show up at your new apartment you haven’t even moved into yet. It’s creepy when someone shows up at your dance CLASS to watch you unannounced (the last season). It’s creepy when someone that just asked how much you love your boyfriend tries to kiss you. It’s creepy when someone you says they will always be thinking about kissing you when you just said you couldn’t be with them. All these would be red flags to me. Brody is a boring, one dimenistional character who I do not want to learn anything new about. Cassie’s comment about how he likes to do this with young ingenues ups the creep factor. And the Finn thing? Finn was kissing her by episode 2….so that argument is invalid. He didn’t stop her, he egged her on “I want to.”
So if you are a Finchel fan that means you automatically wanted all those things you mentioned in your comment like marriage and giving up on dreams? And just to be clear, when did Finn ask Rachel to give up on her dreams, if I remember correctly he put her on a train at the end of last season so that she could go and be a star. I lam team Finchel because they really do love each other and I hate it that now Glee is trying to force this shower dude on me. What is it exactly that makes him so interesting? At least Jesse was talented and had a lot in common with Rachel. So yeah, dont get what your reaction was all about because Finchel are not nonsense and if you don’t like them as a couple, its your right since we are all entitled to our opinions, but just assuming that all Finchel fans are the same, come on, really?
I’m not on board with your HeMo praise. I have such a hard time understanding her that when she gets a full episode devoted to Brittany I miss the entire plot until I can rewatch with captions. That said, from what I could gather she was the best part of the McKinley universe tonight. Marley and Jake just make me feel like I’ve accidentally switched to a teeny bopper fluff show on the Disney Channel. They have none of the nuance of season 1 Rachel, Finn, Quinn and Puck. Brody is the flattest character ever, but I agree that, other than him, the NYC stuff is definitely working to isolate Rachel and accentuate her struggles and loneliness. I really need more characters in NYC though. The Cassandra stuff was better this week for me, and Rachel and Kurt were sweet (although I miss some of the old bite between them. Hopefully that makes a return soon.) What’s sad to me is that so much more of the music is taking place on the McKinley side right now. Rachel’s in a musical theatre program and we’re not getting any musical theatre. Fail, Glee.
Heather Morris definitely has her moments of brilliance, I’ll agree with that. But I think I’ll be bored to tears until Naya comes back. Like the others have said, why must there be a new Quinn, a new Mercedes, a new Puck, etc. and new Quinn and new Puck are dating? Really?
And although I enjoyed Mark Salling’s cameo, why didn’t we get to see an inevitably emotional scene where he first finds out he has a brother? Typical Glee formula, taking a little time to develop a story line and glossing right over it like everyone is happy. (Quinn is paralyzed! But it’s okay, it’s the best day of her life!) I think I really miss Dianna Agron.
Brody is definitely coming on too strong. He took the train 45 minutes to show up unannounced? Red flag indeed.
I stopped reading the moment you said Heather and Naya did anything Emmy worthy
Kurt and Rachel’s loft is definitely big enough for two more, aka Finn and Santana. That’s about all I got from this episode. The new kids can go back to the Disney Channel teeny bopper show they seem to have been plucked from. Brody’s one of the flattest characters this show has ever seen, but now I’m wondering if they’re going the serial stalker route with him. How gleeful. I actually thought the episode was really bland, but I couldn’t watch with captions, so I had no idea what Heather Morris was saying for the most part. I did like the Rachel and Cassie stuff better this week though. The saddest thing for me is that we have Lea Michele playing Rachel Berry in a musical theatre program, but we haven’t heard Lea Michele sing any showtunes. Not okay.
Didn’t like the Britney episode, sorry; I can only take Brittany in small doses; the big disappointment for me was this continued attempt to create a love angle between Rachel and this Brody guy. It may work with a stronger actor to portray this character and make it believable that Rachel could actually fall for him. But this actor is just so bad, the character looks like a lifeless caricature of a whatever person. Such a pity to waste Lea Michele’s screentime interacting with this character; instead of making the NY side of Glee compelling, it’s actually turning viewers off; the only bright spots are the Kurt/Rachel interactons, and the Rachel/Cassandra conflict; why can’t Glee just focus on those and do away with the useless Brody storyline; it’s BORING!!!
Glee seems to have lost its glee; it’s turning into a trite soap opera; didn’t like the love triangle storyline in NY. It’s distracting from the more interesting internal conflict that Rachel should overcome due to being in a new environment. However, Rachel as a character is inherently strong-willed and will be able to get past these challenges; she and Kurt can support each other. She does not need an ‘alien’ telling her things she (and the viewers) already knows. The showrunners need to get Finn to NY soon, before viewers lose interest in that side of the show; just saying.
I liked your recap until you said that you actually LIKE Finchel.
this episode was perfectly crafted – it was sharp and funny and moving. In my mind, it represents the show somehow getting even better. Easter egg: Love seeing SYTYCD dancers in Rachel’s class :))
I really enjoyed the episode. I thought the Brittany parts were pretty funny. Especially when she started beating the “paparazzi” with the umbrella. I even liked the little Sam/Brittany friendship that seems to be brewing.
I couldn’t care less about the Marley and Jake crap, however I did find their “Crazy” mashup pretty cute.
I couldn’t care less about Rachel/Kurt in New York or NYADA. I like Brody, but I didn’t like his little “I’ll be thinking about kissing you” comment. I wouldn’t mind if Rachel and Brody got together. I’d rather see her with him than Finn to be honest.
I miss Santana, Finn, and Mercedes and can’t wait to see them pop up in some episodes in the future.
The whole Puck and Jake scene seemed kind of rushed.
I’m glad Will and Emma are trying to help Brittany with her schoolwork this year.
Overall I thought this was a pretty good episode. A lot better than the season premiere.
I never disagreed with a review more. Heather Morris is good even great as the side kick but as main story, Blah. Too Much. Brittana was never emmy worthy, it was one of the most forced plot lines I can remember. I never believed that Santana was lesbian let a lone Brittany. It was just too contrived.
I thought the crazy/crazy mash up was the best song, it was just way too forced. wasnt believeable yet that they would have feelings for eachother at all yet.
I hope Ryan Murphy is regretting not doing the spinoff because it looks like it has a lot of potential, but he would probably screw up another really good idea anyway.
I hated the episode as a whole, but I loved Heather Morris in it tho. I hated the Britney songs they did because a)the picked out the most terrible ones and b) the wrong characters got to sing them and it was bad, period. The new kids still don’t impress me and I didn’t like the 30 seconds of Kurt,Puck and Santana that we got to see this week. Rachel and shower dude are a joke because there is like 0 chemistry and I vote they bring back Jesse into the mix cos just one look from Jesse to Rachel spelled desire and I want you…the shower dude is boring.
This brody character is staying and will be her boyfriend becuase ryan murphy said so and the reason why is simply reinforced by the comments here there are a lot of finchel haters as well and glee is now being driven by haters to keep the show going finchel dies in episode 4 haters and you are right it will be like a chastity belt being unshackled.
The fact that this episode was wrapped around Britney already made it a thumbs down. Nothing she ever does makes any sense – not quite sure how anyone can take that character seriously on this show. She would have been transferred into a special-ed school by now especially with all her crap and learning disabilities. To say that Heather Morris is Emmy-worthy is nonsense.
The fact that the son from Terra Nova is playing Brody is un-intentionally hilarious
Did anyone else find the end “twist” of Jake going with Kitty really random with no back-story? I know this is a Ryan Murphy show but it makes no sense – especially after he tried to brawl with the other football players who are constantly hanging with her.
I have a kink in my neck after reading this, because with each passing sentence my head quirked a little further to the right, until it just stayed there in a crooked gesture of absolute confusion. This episode was god awful. Brittany was only funny when she was delivering one snappy joke per episode, the new characters are dull, vacant archetypes, and the episode in itself was straight up bullying. For a show that claims to be on the offence against bullying, they sure did a number on Britney Spears this week, who is finally beginning to do well again.
Just awful. Painful.