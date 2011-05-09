‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison, Tyler the Creator, and the Cars drive May 10 new album releases

After last week”s cascade of top titles including new releases from Beastie Boys, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Nicks, the release slate slows to a trickle the week of May 10 in terms of marquee names. However, there are still plenty of reasons to be “Glee”-ful as Matthew Morrison releases his solo album debut, plus neo-soul sensation Rafael Saddiq returns with a new set.

The Cars, “Move Like This” (Hear Music/Concord): Ric Ocasek and the boys are back with a tight set produced by Jacknife Lee. It”s their first album featuring original members Ocasek, Elliott Easton, Greg Hawkes and David Robinson in 27 years. We have two words: Let”s Go.

Booker T. Jones, “The Road From Memphis” (Anti-Epitaph): Long gone are the MGs, but in their place, Jones has a slew of modern artists like My Morning Jacket”s Yim Yames, the National”s Matt Berninger and Sharon Jones accompanying the soul vet. He blends originals with covers of Gnarls Barkley”s “Crazy” and Lauren Hill”s “Everything is Everything.”

The Lonely Island, “Turtleneck & Chain” (Universal Republic): “SNL”s” Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, aka The Lonely Island, are back with their second set, a double CD (!!) that includes tunes from their “SNL” digital shorts, including the brilliant “I Just Had Sex” featuring Akon, the newest sensation, “Jack Sparrow” featuring Michael Bolton” and “Motherlover” featuring Justin Timberlake.

Manchester Orchestra, “Simple Math” (Favorite Gentleman/Columbia): Third album from scraggly eclectic alternative quintet from Georgia finds them adding strings to their ragged rock sound of a set of deeply personal tunes.

Matthew Morrison, “Matthew Morrison” (Mercury): “Glee”s” Mr. Schuester gets some help from Gwyneth Paltrow and Elton John on his first solo album that will appeal to fans of Michael Buble and that ilk. No, he does not duet with Sue Sylvester.



Okkervil River, “I Am Very Far” (Jagjaguwar): Austin, Texas indie faves release their sixth set and their first since their collaboration with Roky Erickson.

Christina Perri, “lovestrong” (Atlantic): Is there more to this 24-year old singer/songwriter than her breakthrough smash ballad “Jar of Hearts?” Her label certainly hopes so since they signed her after the song started to take off.

Raphael Saadiq, “Stone Rollin,”” (Columbia): You saw him perform with Mick Jagger on the Grammys and if you”re old enough, you remember him from Tony! Toni! Tone!. Saadiq”s brand of soul combines old school with indie leanings for a smooth, wonderful sound. On his fifth studio album, he tackles everything from mellotron to drums, but gets some able assistance from the likes of Robert Randolph.



Tyler, the Creator, “Goblin” (XL Recordings): Leader of hip hop collective Odd Future releases a solo CD. With titles like “B***h Suck D**K and “Fish/Boppin B***h,” it”s fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Various Artists, “The Royal Wedding: The Official Album” (Decca): Yes, it”s true. This is an album featuring the music from the April 29 extravagance and even William and Catherine”s vows. If it came with a replica of Princess Beatrice”s hat, I would be so in.