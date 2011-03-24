‘Glee’s’ Warblers get their own album release


03.24.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

The Warblers, the a cappella rivals to the main singing crew on FOX’s comedy smash “Glee,” are coming to a store/computer near you.

Sony has announced the release of “Glee: The Music presents The Warblers” for April 19.

The album will include three never-before-heard tunes, including a take on Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know,” a live version of “What Kind of Fool,”  and a cover of Rod Stewart”s “Do Ya Think I”m Sexy.” It also includes the group’s takes on Paul McCartney’s “Silly Love Songs,” Train’s “Hey Soul Sister” and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

The latest “Glee” music compilation has sold 132,000 in just over two weeks. Time will tell if hardcore Gleeks are willing to pony up cash in equal amounts for the rivals’ CD.

Here’s the full track listing:

1. “Teenage Dream”
2. “Hey Soul Sister”
3. “Bills, Bills, Bills”
4. “Silly Love Songs”
5. “When I Get You Alone”
6. “Animal”
7. “Misery”
8. “Blackbird”
9. “Candles”
10. “Raise Your Glass”
11. “Somewhere Only We Know”
12. “What Kind Of Fool”
13. “Do Ya Think I”m Sexy?”
 
Read the re-cap of the latest “Glee” episode here.

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGSFoxGleeKATY PERRYKEANEPAUL MCCARTNEYrod stewartWarblers

