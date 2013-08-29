Go behind the scenes as Nine Inch Nails preps for 2013 tour: Watch

Trent Reznor may be the face and name to Nine Inch Nails, but it”s a whole team behind him that puts together a tour, as a new Vevo behind-the-scenes feature shows.

The 13-minute movie starts 18 days before Nine Inch Nails will play its first 2013 show at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 26. The band has already been rehearsing for a few months, but there”s still lots to be done in creating the multi-media show that Reznor is known for.

Tensions escalate as the Fuji date approaches. “Trend demands, demands, demands excellence in everything,” says his Rob Sheridan, his longtime art director. “We want the best always. That high level of expectation leads to a lot of stressful moments.”

Cut to a few minutes later, two days before the Fuji fest and an exasperated Reznor is saying to his team, “It”s all fucked up right?” In a Come To Jesus meeting with the crew, he says, “We had it the first day. It looked fantastic. Since then, it”s looked shittier.”

Come the Fuji Rock Fest, Reznor”s wondering how the show, which features new music, a new band, and new production, will come off, especially in the pouring rain.

The U.S. leg of the Nine Inch Nails: Tension tour starts Sept. 28 in St. Paul, Minn.

Nine Inch Nails” new album, “Hesitation Marks,” comes out Sept. 3 and is streaming on iTunes now.