Godzilla Responds To Japanese Calling Him Fat

There are some things in life you just don't do: you don't look a gift horse in the mouth, you never go up against a Sicilian when death is on the line, and you don't fat shame an eldritch beast that could stomp out your entire civilization during a casual stroll. Unfortunately for Japan, they have broken that third rule. May God zilla have mercy on their souls.

A.V. Club realized that with the release of the Asian 'Godzilla' trailer, the Japanese have quickly chastised the lead character for putting on a little weight. Users of the 2ch forum blame Godzilla's Americanization, inferring of course he got so fat because all American are gross fast-food guzzling addicts. BE THAT AS IT MAY…y'all are treading on dangerous ground. It's one thing to suggest perhaps Godzilla has embraced the city-devouring ways of his ancestors, it's quite another to fat-shame a creature who is just trying to keep this stupid giant moth away from your bar-be-cue because you can't be bothered to dig the bug zapper out of the back of the shed. You cretins.

Godzilla is doing us a favor and this is how we repay him? Well luckily for Japan, Godzilla only wants to raise awareness and not their annual death toll. HitFix has got the first exclusive sneak peek at Godzilla new PSA campaign poster. Remember kids, sticks and stone may break your bones but words will bring down a rain of radioactive terror to make you long for the sweet release of death.