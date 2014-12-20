‘Gone Girl’ named the year’s best film by Nevada Film Critics Society

The Nevada Film Critics Society has come along and added another film to the critics/precursor Best Picture hat – David Fincher's “Gone Girl” – bringing the number of films that have received top honors so far this year up to eight. “Nightcrawler” helmer Dan Gilroy won Best Director while Jakye Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike took top acting honors.
Check out the full list of winners below and follow the season at The Circuit.
Best Film
“Gone Girl”
Best Director
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
(TIE) Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” and Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Animated Movie
“Big Hero 6”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Best Youth Performance
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
Best Ensemble Cast
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Best Cinematography
“Interstellar”
Best Visual Effects
“Interstellar”
Sorry to be “that guy”, but I think it’s a different Patricia.
I think “Guardians” is an inspired choice and all, but how can a group pick “Gone Girl” as the best movie of the year, and still not appreciate that ensemble?
No worries. Bizarre typo I haven’t made all year long. Huh…
Admittedly, I’m not the biggest Gone Girl fan in the room, but when I think back on its chief virtues, ensemble work isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. Some strong individual turns, but some quite indifferent contributions too.
I really hope Julianne Moore finally wins her very well deserved and overdue Oscar. Pike is getting some love from some small critics groups, but I see her as Michelle Williams in the Year when Streep won her second Oscar: Michelle won most of critics groups, but when the Guilds and Globes started, It was Viola Davis Vs Meryl Streep. It’s Julianne Moore’s time. It’s unbelievable for me that Moore doesn’t have an Oscar yet, and other low profile and non so much talented actresses have. I think the Academy knows it’s Julie’s time, and also knows she wants it too much. How can a person who have worked with this wonderful actress through the years could vote against her? It’s nice to see Pike’s work recognized, but Moore has an entire body of work and “Still Alice” is one of her brillant performances for sure (I haven’t seen the film yet). It’s weird to think that Paltrow has an Oscar, but Moore doesn’t. Julianne’s time is now!
Streep beat Williams for her third Oscar.
Did they not give out a Screenplay award?
Guardians for ensemble is pretty cool choice.
Talking about the wonderful Julianne Moore guys, she has just won another critics group: Best Actress Women Films Critics Circle: Women film critics hail ‘Still Alice,’ ‘Selma,’ ‘Homesman’ as 2014’s best
Read more: [www.upi.com]
[rikijo.blogspot.ca]