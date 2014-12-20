‘Gone Girl’ named the year’s best film by Nevada Film Critics Society

The Nevada Film Critics Society has come along and added another film to the critics/precursor Best Picture hat – David Fincher's “Gone Girl” – bringing the number of films that have received top honors so far this year up to eight. “Nightcrawler” helmer Dan Gilroy won Best Director while Jakye Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike took top acting honors.

Check out the full list of winners below and follow the season at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Gone Girl”

Best Director

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

(TIE) Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” and Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Animated Movie

“Big Hero 6”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Youth Performance

Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

Best Ensemble Cast

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Cinematography

“Interstellar”

Best Visual Effects

“Interstellar”