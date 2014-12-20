‘Gone Girl’ named the year’s best film by Nevada Film Critics Society

#Jake Gyllenhaal
12.20.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The Nevada Film Critics Society has come along and added another film to the critics/precursor Best Picture hat – David Fincher's “Gone Girl” – bringing the number of films that have received top honors so far this year up to eight. “Nightcrawler” helmer Dan Gilroy won Best Director while Jakye Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike took top acting honors.

Check out the full list of winners below and follow the season at The Circuit.

Best Film
“Gone Girl”

Best Director
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
(TIE) Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” and Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Animated Movie
“Big Hero 6”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Youth Performance
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

Best Ensemble Cast
“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Cinematography
“Interstellar”

Best Visual Effects
“Interstellar”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal
TAGSGONE GIRLIn ContentionJake GyllenhaalNevada Film Critics SocietynightcrawlerROSAMUND PIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP