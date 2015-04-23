‘Fifty Shades’ ties down release dates for BOTH sequels

04.23.15 3 years ago

CinemaCon heated up with an announcement: We have release dates for “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Feed,” the sequels to the blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Get to ready to find out when Christian will see us. 

“Fifty Shades Darker” arrives in theaters February 10, 2017. “Fifty Shades Freed” clocks in almost exactly a year later on February 9, 2018. It was also just announced that original “Fifty Shades” writer EL James won't be penning the sequel; her husband Niall Leonard will do the honors

Around The Web

TAGSfifty shades darkerFifty Shades FreedFIFTY SHADES OF GREY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP