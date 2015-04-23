‘Fifty Shades’ ties down release dates for BOTH sequels

CinemaCon heated up with an announcement: We have release dates for “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Feed,” the sequels to the blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Get to ready to find out when Christian will see us.

“Fifty Shades Darker” arrives in theaters February 10, 2017. “Fifty Shades Freed” clocks in almost exactly a year later on February 9, 2018. It was also just announced that original “Fifty Shades” writer EL James won't be penning the sequel; her husband Niall Leonard will do the honors.