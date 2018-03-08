‘Gotham’ Starts Assembling Its Legion Of Horribles And Gordon Gets A Mustache

03.08.18

FOX

Gotham Season 4 is finally back, and it sounds like it’s going to get even more bonkers. Gotham executive producers Danny Cannon and John Stephens teased the rest of the season during an episode of DC All Access. Cannon gave a cryptic answer about maybe-Joker-maybe-not character Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan), saying, “We will see a conclusion to that character. Or is it a new beginning?” (Gotham, I will fight you.) Meanwhile, Stephens revealed what Jerome is plotting. He said this about seven and a half minutes into the episode:

“Jerome has a plan for Gotham, and so he wants to get out into Gotham and make the asylum that is Arkham Asylum be reflected in Gotham as a whole. He can’t do it himself, so he has to put together his own Legion of Horribles, which includes Penguin as his right hand, and then all these other characters who we know from the rogues gallery: Scarecrow and Jervis Tetch, who’s gonna come back as well, Firefly, Freeze. They sit around a table much like this one where Jerome can sit at the head of it, and we have his band of terrible people.”

As We Got This Covered points out, that sounds an awful lot like this panel from Batman: The Long Halloween, even though the cast and crew of this show keep saying Jerome is not the Joker:

DC Comics

