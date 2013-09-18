‘Grammy Nominations Concert Live’ set for Dec. 6 on CBS

Nominations for the 56th annual Grammy Awards will be announced Friday, Dec. 6 on “The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!! -Countdown to Music”s Biggest Night” television special on CBS.

Airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the special marks the sixth time the nominations (or at least nominations in a few of the 1,859 Grammy categories) will be announced via a prime-time special. This marks the first time the show has been slotted on a Friday night, a ratings graveyard, although the thinking may be that folks are more amenable to music programming to kick off their weekend. The program, which will be beamed live from Los Angeles” Nokia Theater, combines performances from likely nominees with a reading of the nominees in a few categories scattered in between. The full list of nominees goes up online on Grammy.com as soon as the show is over.

No word yet on who will host the Grammy Nomination Concert Live, but there”s a good chance that Grammy host LL Cool J (and “NCIS Los Angeles” star) will show up.

The 56th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 26, 2014 at 8 p.m. ET live from Los Angeles” Staples Center and will air on CBS. The Grammys are moved up this year a few weeks this year as not to compete with the Winter Olympics.

Eligibility for the 2014 Grammy Awards ends Sept. 18. Check out our gallery of potential best new artist contenders here.