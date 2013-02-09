Grammys 2013: Recapping the predictions for Sunday’s show

Last year, making Grammy predictions was ridiculously easy: just pick Adele in any category in which she was nominated. This year, the exercise is a little more challenging. There’s no clear front-runner, though several artists, including Kanye West, Mumford & Sons, Frank Ocean, fun., The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and Jay-Z, received six nominations each. Expect no one artist to sweep this year. As you’ll see with my predictions, it looks like the artists will share the wealth on Sunday night. The Grammys air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.