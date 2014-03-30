‘Gravity’ wins top Empire Awards, as Tom Cruise is named ‘legend of our lifetime’

I think we can now emphatically put a lid on the 2013/14 awards season, as the Empire Awards — voted on by the readers of the British film magazine — took place in London last night. Unsurprisingly, given the magazine's inclination toward populist and genre fare, this is one ceremony where “Gravity” managed to trump “12 Years a Slave”: Alfonso Cuaron's space adventure took Best Film and Best Director, while “Slave,” which had received six nominations, won only Best Supporting Actor for Michael Fassbender.

Unlike the BAFTAs, Empire wasn't prepared to consider “Gravity” for Best British Film — that honor went to “The World's End.” British loyalties emerged in the acting categories, as James McAvoy won Best Actor for “Filth,” Emma Thompson won Best Actress for “Saving Mr. Banks” and Sally Hawkins won Best Supporting Actress for “Blue Jasmine.” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” which had led the field with seven nods, won only as Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film — beating “Gravity.”

Assorted honorary awards were given: Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both on hand to accept Empire 25th Anniversary Awards as “legend of our lifetime” and “action hero of our lifetime” respectively. Full list of winners below.

Best Film: “Gravity”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actress: Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Actor: James McAvoy, “Filth”

Best Supporting Actress: Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Female Newcomer: Margot Robbie, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Male Newcomer: Aidan Turner, “The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug”

Best British Film: “The World”s End”

Best Comedy: “Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa”

Best Horror Film: “The Conjuring”

Best Thriller: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film: “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Empire 25th Awards: Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Empire Icon: Hugh Jackman

Empire Hero: Simon Pegg

Empire Inspiration: Paul Greengrass