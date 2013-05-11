The six funniest descriptions of ‘Great Gatsby’ artist Lana Del Rey

Slowly-deflating sex doll Lana Del Rey has released the video for her new ‘Gatsby’ tune “Young and Beautiful,” and watching it teaches us that Miss Nancy-Sinatra-on-Vicodin cries not salty tears, but diamonds. As per usual, the singer comes across as perpetually just about to faint, or like she’s living very, very slightly in slow-motion. In honor of the video and also as a tribute to the killer descriptive writing in those last two sentences, here are six of the most hilarious characterizations of the Internet’s favorite pin-down girl, from bloggers and journalists across the nation:
6. …”miscast, like a too-young housewife – a child bride trying to look grown.” (Spin)
5. …’tastefully blippy and languid, ready for airplay in a low-lit bar that has a menu just for its “martini” selection.” (Village Voice)
4. …” a persona that could have been concocted in one of David Lynch’s wet dreams.” (Slant)
3. …”sent down from the buzz heavens.” (Hipster Runoff)
2. …”often at a loss when mobile.” (The New Yorker)
1. … “a newborn-foal-on-ice-falling-into-a-volcano” (Spin)
I am so tired of the useless jabs at Ms. Del Ray’s direction…it’s not cool anymore, give it a $!&@ing rest.
These really aren’t clever, funny nor insightful. Seems like a forced attempt at writing yet another gratuitously disrespectful piece on one of the most singular and daring popstars around…
I’ve generally found HitFix to be above stupid, insulting stories like this. Apparently, my expectations should be revised downward.
Agreed. I’m come to this site for insightful commentary, not snark like this.
I see this is on the new ‘Riot’ section of the site. I guess this kind of daft attempts at humor we can expect?
I didn’t really know who this person was until I read this article. I bet if I bought a whole cd of this I’d have much less trouble falling asleep. Its great.
Actually I think I am kinda serious now, a long youtube journey of songs later. I love torturously sad songs, so I think Lana Del Rey is my new favorite achingly tortured artist to fall asleep to. And if I ever make a road trip CD to drive off a cliff to, Summertime Sadness is totally gonna be on it.
God the internets constant pessimism and to cool for everything attitude gets exhausting at times…. This article sucks.
Uh, LDR is amazing and these meaningless insults from a bunch of insignificant assclowns are getting stale.
You laugh & make jokes about her, but she is loved & adored by many. She’ll probably win a well deserved Oscar for Young & Beautiful. It was the only song that was laced throughout The Great Gatsby out of all of the other artists on the soundtrack. So, all of your attempts to stop her steady rise to greatness has failed greatly. :) Oh, you didn’t get what the 2 tears represent, did you? You probably thought she killed 2 people. :P
The author of this article is a complete moron. Irrelevant idiot desperately clinging onto a topic that’s trending in hopes of getting a few reads on her otherwise audience-less articles. The only good part in this article is the music video that was included. As a bonus, it contradicts everything you wrote. xoxo
Agreed, a senseless bully making fun of another human being…an artist. I dont understand…why so much hate?
So called “proffesionals” cyber-bullying LDR last year was just sad, if trendy, but now, when (most) people actually formed their own opinions, it’s just beyond pathetic. No one cares what media and nobody bloggers have to say about her anymore. People who hate her want her to go away, people who love her don’t want to see her thrashed. Either way, this article is completely pointless. Give it up.
I know right, I am so tired of people trashing her. I am over schlock like this.
She seems like a perfectly concocted mish-mash of parts crane-gamed from the styrofoam peanuts of Pitchfork Media.
I like the song. The lyrics aren’t profound or anything but then, neither are these reviews. And they are trying to be funny.