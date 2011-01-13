Green Day releases tracklist, cover for â€˜Awesome as F*ckâ€™

Reprise has formally announced the release of Green Day”s “Awesome as Fuck,” due March 22.

As previously reported, the set chronicles the rock band”s 2009-2010 tour in support of “21st Century Breakdown.” A few songs from that set — as well as from “American Idiot,” “Nimrod,” “Dookie” and others – are included in the tracklist.

“Awesome as Fuck” will be released as a CD/DVD set, with the audio disc containing one extra track (“Wake Me Up”). Digital retailers will have two extra bonus tracks included in their bundle, and iTunes will have three total.

As reported earlier this week, the band has also released the official trailer to the set. Check it out here.

Green Day”s was among HitFix”s most anticipated releases for 2011, along with Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and more.

Here are the tracklists to “Awesome as Fuck”:

CD

1. 21st Century Breakdown – (London, England)

2. Know Your Enemy – (Manchester, England)

3. East Jesus Nowhere – (Glasgow, Scotland)

4. Holiday – (Dublin, Ireland)

5. Gloria – (Dallas, Texas)

6. Cigarettes And Valentines – (Phoenix, Arizona)

7. Burnout – (Irvine, California)

8. Pasalaqua – (Chula Vista, California )

9. JAR – (Detroit, Michigan – August 23rd 2010)

10. Holden Caulfield – (New York, New York)

11. Geek Stink Breath – (Saitama-shi, Japan)

12. When I Come Around – (Berlin, Germany)

13. She – (Brisbane, Australia – December 8th 2009)

14. 21 Guns – (Mountain View, California)

15. American Idiot – (Montreal, QUE)

16. Wake Me Up – (Nickelsdorf, Austria)

17. Good Riddance – (Nickelsdorf, Austria)

DELUXE ALBUM BONUS TRACKS (ALL DIGITAL RETAILERS EXCEPT iTUNES)

1. Letterbomb – (Chula Vista, California)

2. Christie Road – (Hartford, Connecticut)

iTUNES BONUS TRACKS

1. Letterbomb – (Chula Vista, California)

2. Christie Road – (Hartford, Connecticut)

3. Paper Lanterns/2000 Light Years Away – (Alpharetta, Georgia) (iTunes Exclusive)

DVD

“21st Century Breakdown”

“Know Your Enemy”

“East Jesus Nowhere”

“Holiday”

“Static Age”

“Gloria”

“Blvd. Of Broken Dreams”

“Burnout”

“Geek Stink Breath”

“Welcome To Paradise”

“When I Come Around”

“She”

“21 Guns”

“American Eulogy”

“Jesus Of Suburbia”

“Good Riddance”