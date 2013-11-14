Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Norah Jones honor Americana on new single

#Green Day
11.14.13 5 years ago

Another song has emerged from the new (and unlikely) collaboration between Green Day”s Billie Joe Armstrong and jazz singer Norah Jones, who pay tribute to The Everly Brothers on their album “Foreverly” (out Nov. 25). Listen to “Silver Haired Daddy of Mine” below.

Inspired by The Everly Brothers’ 1958 album, “Songs Our Daddy Taught Us,” the duo renders these traditional Americana songs with reverence and sincerity. On “Silver Haired Daddy of Mine,” Armstrong and Jones harmonize over a honky tonk melody.

They similarly duet on the previously released song, “Long Time Gone,” for which a new lyric video was released today. Watch it here or below.

Read more about Armstrong and Jones’ collaborative process in a Rolling Stone interview published this week. 

TOPICS#Green Day
TAGSBILLIE JOE ARMSTRONGEverly Bros ForeverlyGREEN DAYnorah jonesSongs Our Daddy Taught Us

