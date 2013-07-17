Watch: Grizz Chapman carries a grown man around NYC like a baby

07.17.13 5 years ago

All my life I’ve had this dream of owning a mastiff who would be so giant I could saddle him up and ride him around town. It would be adorable, and we’d probably solve some crimes just because that seems like the thing to do if you’re a cool mastiff-and-girl duo.

If this plan doesn’t work out, my second choice is to go the route of comedian Mark Malkoff and ask Grizz from “30 Rock’ to carry me around like a baby. But we’d probably skip New York City in favor of cities where I could make him run.

(via HuffPo)

