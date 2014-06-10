‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Get your best look yet at Gamora in new character poster

and 06.10.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It seems Marvel Studios is on a character poster run this week. Following the reveal of the Rocket Raccoon and Groot character poster earlier this week, Fandango has revealed the one-sheet featuring Zoe Saldana as Gamora, giving fans the best look yet at the character's cinematic design. New character posters are expected to release throughout the week for the upcoming James Gunn-directed film.

Directed by James Gunn and releasing August 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.

