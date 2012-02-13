Guillermo Del Toro signs to direct new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with Emma Watson

When word broke that Guillermo Del Toro is developing a remake of “Beauty and the Beast” to star Emma Watson, it reminded me of an April Fool’s Day joke, and I couldn’t pinpoint why.
It took me almost an hour to finally pull up the 1998 article that Harry Knowles ran on Ain’t It Cool, in which he gloated about how many people had fallen for his April Fool’s Day jokes. He printed that Luc Besson was attached to remake “Beauty and the Beast” and that Guillermo Del Toro was about to go to Cannes with a secret remake of “Curse Of The Demon.” As he notes in the article, I was the one person who wrote in that year, still early days in my friendship with Harry, to call B.S. on his stories. I had that collision of pranks in my head, and this news set that off for me for fairly obvious reasons.
This seems like a very natural fit of filmmaker and material, and it certainly answers the question of whether or not other filmmakers will hire Emma Watson. I think she’s earned her starring roles in films, and I’m mystified by anyone who doesn’t think she’s developed into an interesting and distinct young actor, maybe the strongest of the young “Harry Potter” cast. I think the only way we’ll ever really see what else she’s capable of is for directors to roll the dice and try. “Portrait Of A Wallflower” sounds intriguing, and I thought she was fine in a very small part in “My Week With Marilyn,” but this film and her possible collaboration with David Yates on “Your Voices In My Head” both sound like they’re going to test her more than anything else we’ve ever seen her do.
It sounds like this is still one of many possible options for Guillermo, who is neck-deep in “Pacific Rim” right now, and while he’s a prodigious multi-tasker, I’m betting he’s focused closely on that movie above anything else. He’s been waiting for a while to get back behind the camera, and “Pacific Rim” represents him working out some of his most deeply-felt geek fetishes, giant monsters and giant robots. He is one of the people who I’ve heard speak about the importance of attaching yourself to many, many, many projects knowing that many of them will end up dead before they ever make it to the screen.
I was at Comic-Con the year he announced he was working to bring a new Haunted Mansion movie to the screen, and that’s one of those passion projects that I guarantee he’ll keep chasing as long as it’s remotely viable. He’s also got an overall deal with Dreamworks Animation, and he’s got a consultant role on their films that may also include directing one for them. He’s had a long-standing deal with Universal to develop several classic movie monsters into new films, but I’m curious to see if his frustrations about “At The Mountains Of Madness” will keep him from ever actually making “Frankenstein” or “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.” Hell, I’m still dying to see his take on the remarkable Dan Simmons novel “Drood,” and I’d take a “Hellboy” sequel to wrap up that trilogy if he felt like doing it.
This will be exciting if it actually happens, but for now, it becomes one more interesting “maybe” for a director who should work far more frequently than he does.
“Pacific Rim” is set to arrive in theaters May 10, 2013.
Eh, this is probably the least exciting option he could’ve chose. Don’t can’t me wrong, I worship at the alter of Del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth is my all-time favorite movie) and will happily lay down my money to support any of his endeavors, but I can’t help but wish that he was focused on bringing his original stories and visions to the screen. There’s no one alive who views the world through the same lens that Del Toro does, and that leaves me hungry for original material, rather than his interpretations of much-adapted material like this.
*chosen* Man, need to proofread better.
The more he works, the better. This may be callous, but every time I see a picture of Del Toro, all I can think of Sergio Leone and how he died at 60. I’m more bothered when he goes four or five years between movies than I am with other filmmakers since I don’t expect him to still be around at 80.
So I guess we’ll never get a third Hellboy at this rate. :(
I wonder how this will collide with Christophe Gans’ recently announced BEAUTY & THE BEAST movie. Del Toro will still be busy with Pacific Rim for a while, don’t know when Gans will start shooting. So if Gans’ version comes out first and maybe even bombs (not saying it will), while GDT’s is still in pre-production, they might pull his plug (Y’know how Hollywood thinks). This could also happen if Gans’ BEAST is too successful. Of course this could also become that year’s DUEL OF TWO SIMILAR MOVIES, that happens every few years (like this year with SNOW WHITE).
With Emma Watson signed, who’s going to get cast to play Beauty? [/rimshot]
I keed, I keed. When my g/f and I saw her in the first Harry Potter, we thought she looked good to eventually grown up into a hottie, but as she aged, it never really happened. I don’t know if it’s that she ditched the bangs from the Chris Columbus movies or what, but she looks like a a pretty young boy, not a young lady. Maybe when she gets a few more years on her and some character in her face she could move into Kiera Knightly territory. This is no knock on her talent and she’s not a beast; she’s just not looking like a woman. Yet.
I just want to say, there’s a LOT of people who seriously disagree with you on this one.
Drew, Emma’s upcoming movie isn’t “Portrait of a Wallflower” it’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
Del Toro needs a huge hit so Universal can finally grow a pair of balls and finance ‘Madness’. Fingers crossed Pacific Rim is that hit, so we can skip Beauty and the Beast altogether. The definitive version has already been made, no need for a talent like Del Toro to turn out a lesser version when he could be making wat has the potential to be an all-time hmonster horror classic instead.
Beauty & the beast sounds good, but I’m pumped for haunted mansion!