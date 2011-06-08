Gwen Stefani says no more solo albums

We”ve been waiting, waiting and waiting for the first No Doubt album in nearly a decade and every now and then a band member drops a little hint that it will eventually arrive.

Gwen Stefani tells Entertainment Weekly in a story coming out Friday, June 10, that her professional focus is solely on making No Doubt music—that is when she”s now being a L”Oreal pitchwoman or working on her L.A.M.B. fashion line.

Her solo career, which spawned two albums since the last No Doubt 2001 album, “Rock Steady,” is over and was, if spectacularly lucrative and fruitful, “a moment in time,” she says. “It went on a little longer than we all thought it would, because it was inspired and you have to go with wherever you”re at in that time in your life … [But] everything works out how it should,” she says.

As we reported in January, the band was back in the studio, but that forthcoming babies for Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont would slow the process.

