Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow dons armor in new ‘Iron Man 3’ TV spot

03.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Talk about girl power.

A brand-new TV spot for “Iron Man 3” sees Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) donning a full suit of super-powered armor to get her main squeeze Tony Stark out of a bind, with the newly-minted action heroine declaring “I got you” as she swoops in to save the day. The character’s more action-heavy role in the Marvel threequel was previously revealed in a Q&A with Paltrow published last week.

Judging from their surroundings, it appears that the rescue occurs during the destruction of Stark’s Malibu mansion in the film’s first act, which would indicate that Pepper has perhaps received some “suit-training” between the second and third films.

In other “Iron Man 3”-related imagery, the film’s official Facebook page has revealed two alternate armor designs – nicknamed “Shotgun” and “Silver Centurion” – as part of an ongoing contest. After watching the new TV spot embedded at the top of this article. you can check them out in more detail below.

“Iron Man 3” is slated for release on May 3.

