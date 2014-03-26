Gwyneth Paltrow Slays ‘Party All the Time’ on ‘Glee’

Somehow Gwyneth Paltrow found a more appropriate breakup jam to sing on “Glee” than “F— You.”

Though the 41-year-old actress announced her “conscious uncoupling”/third sliding door/separation from husband Chris Martin yesterday, let March 25, 2014 be known as a day of celebration in Gwyneth's life. She performed Eddie Murphy's “Party All the Time” on “Glee” as Holly Holiday (a role that has already won her an Emmy) and turned the show into basically “Xanadu” for a minute or so. It's divine. You go on with your gluten-free swagger, Gwyneth.