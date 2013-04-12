Hailee Steinfeld and Douglas Booth swoon in new ‘Romeo and Juliet’ trailer

My first thought, upon hearing that producers were cooking up yet another adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” was something along the lines of, ‘This? Again?’ The star-crossed romance to end all star-crossed romances has been well served on screen over the years, while other Shakespeare works await definitive adaptations; you wouldn’t think there are many new angles left to explore in it.
But, of course, there don’t need to be. More than any of the Bard’s plays, “Romeo and Juliet” has a generational hand-me-down quality to it. Carlo Carlei’s new adaptation isn’t for me or my contemporaries, for whom Baz Luhrmann’s postmodern 1996 take still seems a disconcertingly fresh memory; nor is it for the boomers whose hearts fluttered for Franco Zeffirelli’s Oscar-winning 1968 version.
No, this is for the teenagers who weren’t even born when Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes made eyes at each other across a crowded fish tank, and for whom the age-old story might still hold some surprises. (Though not if this trailer, which pretty much tells the tragic tale from beginning to end, has anything to do with it.) For their purposes, this new version — scripted by Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, recently of “Downton Abbey” fame — should do the trick: Hailee Steinfeld (who, we mentioned yesterday, is set to be quite ubiquitous this year) and Douglas Booth sure are pretty together, for starters.
It’s interesting, however, that the MTV trappings of Luhrmann’s version are nowhere to be seen here, save for a stately pop song in the trailer. Carlei and Fellowes are playing things considerably more conservatively in their straight period reading, counting on the youthful stars (along with Ed Westwick as Tybalt) to draw in the new audience. (Paul Giamatti, “Homeland” star Damian Lewis and Lesley Manville are among those making up the grownup contingent.) It’ll be interesting to see if it works.
Check out the trailer below (I’m told it’s new, though I saw a very similar one in UK cinemas last week) and see what you think; I’m off to ponder my haggard reflection in the bathroom mirror and wonder where the last 17 years went.
Ah, young love. Yeah, I’m not so sure I’m eager to see another retelling. But I must say the two leads look to have some charisma, at least enough that might produce some fresh emotion even for this cynic. Cynical I might be, but I still find myself catching my breath when the Bard’s words are said well. Cheesy as it sounds.
Looks pretty good. Zeffirelli’s version is my favourite film based on a Shakespeare play. It still surprises me, though, that we haven’t had a major film version of Macbeth since, when, Polanski/Finch? I remember Anthony Hopkins talking about wanting do one with Emma Thompson in the mid 90s but obviously nothing eventuated.
There are Batman, Superman and Spider-Man movies every other week. Why not Romeo+Juliet?
Fair enough. Good point. ha!
I think the point of these is to have fun recasting them.
The trailer is pretty decent. And I think that both Steinfeld and the gentleman playing Romeo LOOK very much their parts.