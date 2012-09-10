‘Hangover Part III’ gang embarks on a road trip as filming begins

The Wolfpack are hitting the road.
Production is officially underway on writer/director Todd Phillips’ “The Hangover Part III,” with central foursome Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha set to return as Phil, Stu, Alan and Doug, respectively. And as teased by Warner Bros., there appears to be something a little different in store for this installment.
“This time, there”s no wedding. No bachelor party. What could go wrong, right? But when the Wolfpack hits the road, all bets are off,” reads the studio’s press release, hinting at a more “road movie”-style spin.
Based on the mixed response to last year’s “The Hangover Part II” – which despite being a blockbuster commercial hit received a mainly lukewarm-to-negative response from critics – perhaps the narrative change-up is a good thing, as a common criticism of the film was that it felt derivative of the first entry despite moving the location from Las Vegas to Thailand.
Reuniting with the main cast on this go-round are returning players Ken Jeong, Heather Graham, Jeffrey Tambor, Gillian Vigman, Sasha Barrese and Jamie Chung. Franchise first-timer John Goodman, meanwhile, was recently cast in the role of an antagonist, who has been described as being in the vein of Paul Giamatti’s character from the second movie.
Does the idea of making the third “Hangover” film as a road movie appeal to you? Sound off below.
“The Hangover Part III” is slated for release on May 24, 2013.
I’m surprised this is filming now…I would think that the television schedules of Ed Helms, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong (to say nothing of Jeffrey Tambor) would have made this a scheduling nightmare. They must be operating under a pretty tight window.
That’s a good point about the TV schedules, but I did read that both “The Office” and “Community” have no problem with Helms or Jeong taking some time to do films–Helms is getting that time because part of the deal for the 9th and final season in Scranton was for himself, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer to have pretty substantial time off blocs to make movies, and Jeong is not a central character where the show loves him when he’s there and is just fine when he’s not. Bartha’s main issue is that “The New Normal” doesn’t look like it will last, so he’ll have no pressure to return and will be able to go back to films full-time once that show is cancelled.
All they need to do is have this movie be about everything we haven’t gotten to see in the previous 2. We want to see all the shenanigans go down!
They all suck.