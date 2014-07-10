‘Hannibal,’ ‘Under the Dome’ and ’24’ lead Thursday Comic-Con TV panels

The TV side of the 2014 Comic-Con is kicking off with cannibals, witches and flying sharks.

SDCC has released the first full day's schedule and it looks like fans will be treated to panels featuring old standbys such as “24” and “Teen Wolf,” along with newer faves like “Under the Dome,” “Hannibal” and “The Witches of East End.” Plus, Con attendees can get a sneak peek at “Star Wars: Rebels,” “The Last Ship” and, of course, “Sharknado 2.”

“24”

Jack Bauer is eager to get things started right away. The resurrected FOX show returns to San Diego, with a panel featuring star Kiefer Sutherland, who will look back at the series and discuss the latest chapter, “24: Live Another Day.” The panel will also provide fans with an exclusive sneak peek at the DVD featurette, “Worlds Collide.” Executive producer Jon Cassar will moderate the panel, followed by Q&A, starting at 10:00 a.m. in Ballroom 20.

“Under the Dome”

Attendees can go back “Under the Dome” for a look at the show's upcoming second season. The exclusive sneak preview will be followed by a panel discussion with stars Mike Vogel (“Bates Motel”), Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”), Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight), Alexander Koch, Colin Ford, and Mackenzie Lintz, along with executive producer Neal Baer. They'll be in Ballroom 20 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“The Last Ship”

TNT and Michael Bay's new series sails into the Con this year, where the series' stars and producers will unveil an exclusive sneak peek, held in Room 6A from 1:45 – 2:45pm

“Teen Wolf”

The MTV series is no stranger to Comic-Con; This will be the show's fifth year in a row. Veteran stars Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Hoechlin and Holland Roden will be joined by new cast members Shelley Hennig and Dylan Sprayberry for a panel which will also include executive producer Jeff Davis. They'll premiere a new mid-season trailer, and answer fan questions, with Buzzfeed senior editor Jarett Wieselman acting as moderator. Get to Ballroom 20 early for the 3:30 p.m. panel.

“Hannibal”

“Hannibal” will be among the main TV courses at this year's Con. The NBC show's panel will consist of executive producer/creator Bryan Fuller, executive producer/writer Steven Lightfoot, director David Slade, executive producer Martha DeLaurentiis, and stars Caroline Dhavernas (Dr. Alana Bloom), Scott Thompson, and Aaron Abrams (Special Agents Jimmy Price and Brian Zeller). Look for sneak previews of season 3 and some delicious surprises. Jonathan Ross will moderate the presentation from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20.

“Witches of East End”

The series is returning for a second season, and the cast — including Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Rachel Boston, Mädchen Amick, Daniel DiTomasso, and Eric Winter — will join executive producers Rich Hatem (“Supernatural”) and Maggie Friedman for a panel in Room 6DE from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

“Star Wars Rebels”

What would Comic-Con be without “Star Wars”? There won't be a panel for J.J. Abrams' feature film “Episode VII,” but fans an get their fix with a panel which will tease Disney XD's upcoming animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” Executive producers Dave Filoni and Simon Kinbergand voice stars Freddie Prinze, Jr., Vanessa Marshall, Steve Blum, Tiya Sircar, and Taylor Gray will reveal an exclusive preview of the show from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Room 6BCF.

They saved the best for last.

“Sharknado 2: The Second One”

The Syfy sequel will crash into Comic-Con with a preview and a star-studded panel including Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Kari Wuhrer and Judah Friedlander, plus director Anthony C. Ferrante. The madness begins at 7:15pm in Room 6BCF.

See the movie panel schedule — including “The Giver,” “Goosebumps” and, possibly, “Interstellar” — here.

See the complete Thursday, July 24 schedule here.