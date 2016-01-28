Harrison Ford is coming back to ‘Star Wars’ — at Disneyland!

Harrison Ford will be returning to the “Star Wars” franchise in a Disney special that is set to give audiences their first glimpse of the newly planned “Star Wars” land at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

When fans watched “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in theaters for the first time, they were more than shocked to discover their beloved Han Solo (Harrison Ford) would not be returning to the franchise. I won't give any spoilers on the circumstances of Ford's departure, but if you've seen the film, you know what I'm referring to.

Since Harrison Ford is such a beloved part of the “Star Wars” universe, I am happy share that he will not be leaving the extended “Star Wars” family any time soon. He'll be unveiling an exclusive look at plans for the new “Star Wars” land in a special that will celebrate Disneyland's 60th anniversary, titled, “The Wonderful World of Disney”. This special will air on ABC Sunday, February 21 at 8/7C.

Ford will be joined by Emmy Award winning Master of Ceremonies Derek Hough, and special guests Sir Elton John, British pop star Jesse J, Josh Gad (“Frozen”), Witney Carson (“Dancing with the Stars”), and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to the first look at “Star Wars” land, the special will also feature tours of never-before-seen locations at Disneyland, including the Disneyland Dream Suite.

EW cites that according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, “Star Wars” land will “Be operated by local inhabitants, making each experience deeply immersive. Nothing in the land will be out of character or stray from mythology.” While no official date has been set for the launch of “Star Wars” land, its possible Harrison Ford could be announcing the timeline for the project soon.

“The Wonderful World of Disney Special” airs February 21 on ABC.