‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon,’ Game of Thrones’ lead 2012 Visual Effects Society Awards Nominations

The Visual Effects Society (VES) today announced the nominees for its 10th Annual VES Awards and the surprise was the exclusion of Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life.” Short-listed for the Oscar for Visual Effects, “Life” didn’t land any film-centric nominations.

On the film side, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” each landed five nominations. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” found four nominations, “Hugo” received three while “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” landed two nods respectively. “The Adventures of Tintin” had the most film nominations – animated or live-action – with six.

On the television side, “Boardwalk Empire”lead the way with four nominations, “Game of Thrones” found three nominations and “Pan Am” and “Terra Nova” each landed two.

As previously announced, Stan Lee will be honored with the VES 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award and Douglas Trumbull with the Georges Méliès Award.

The 10th Annual VES Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 7, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air exclusively on ReelzChannel.

The nominees for film, television, commercials and the student category are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Feature Motion Picture

Captain America: The First Avenger

Charlie Noble

Mark Soper

Christopher Townsend

Edson Williams

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Tim Burke

Emma Norton

John Richardson

David Vickery

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Gary Brozenich

David Conley

Charlie Gibson

Ben Snow

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Dan Lemmon

Joe Letteri

Cyndi Ochs

Kurt Williams

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Scott Benza

Wayne Billheimer

Matthew Butler

Scott Farrar

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Feature Motion Picture

Anonymous

Andre Cantarel

Volker Engel

Rony Soussan

Marc Weigert

Hugo

Ben Grossmann

Alex Henning

Rob Legato

Karen Murphy

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Laya Armian

Chas Jarrett

Seth Maury

Sirio Quintavalle

Source Code

Annie Godin

Louis Morin

War Horse

Duncan Burbidge

Ben Morris

Mike Mulholland

Chris Zeh

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

Arthur Christmas

Doug Ikeler

Chris Juen

Alan Short

Mandy Tankenson

Kung Fu Panda 2

Melissa Cobb

Alex Parkinson

Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Raymond Zibach

Puss In Boots

Joe Aguilar

Guillaume Aretos

Ken Bielenberg

Chris Miller

Rango

Tim Alexander

Hal Hickel

Jacqui Lopez

Katie Lynch

The Adventures of Tintin

Jamie Beard

Joe Letteri

Meredith Meyer-Nichols

Eileen Moran

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Miniseries, Movie, or Special



Finding Life Beyond Earth

Simon Clarke

Hasraf Dulull

Vikas Gandhi

Francisco Lima

Gettysburg

J. David Everhart

Kent Johnson

Jon Rhinehardt

Jon Rosenthal

Inside the Human Body

Phil Dobree

Sophie Orde

Dan Upton

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Kevin Deters

Dorothy McKim

John Murrah

Stevie Wermers

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Series

Falling Skies

Rob Biagi

Curt Miller

Andrew Orloff

Sean Tompkins

Fringe

Robert Habros

Andrew Orloff

Jay Worth

Chris Wright

Planet Dinosaur

Phil Dobree

Luke Dodd

Haz Dulull

Mark Sherwood

Terra Nova

Kevin Blank

Colin Brady

Adica Manis

Jason Zimmerman

The Bomber

Igor Gotsulyak

Dmitriy Kolesnik

Egor Olesov

Dmitriy Ovcharenko

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Broadcast Program

Boardwalk Empire – Georgia Peaches

Richard Friedlander

Robert Stromberg

David Taritero

Bones – Tornado Case

Christian Cardona

Buddy Gheen

Beau Janzen

Andy Simonson

Breaking Bad – Face Off

Bruce Branit

Werner Hahnlein

Gregory Nicotero

William Powloski

Game of Thrones – Winter is Coming

Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor

Angela Barson

Ed Bruce

Adam McInnes

Pan Am – Pilot

Tavis Larkham

Chris Martin

Sam Nicholson

Matt Robken

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Live Action Commercial

Dior J’adore

Pascal Giroux

Julien Meesters

Stephane Pivron

Manuel Souillac

Jameson: Fire

Chris Bankoff

Dan Glass

Sascha M. Flick

Jeff Willette

Johnnie Walker: Rock Giant

Vincent Baertsoen

Camila de Biagi

Angus Kneale

Rob Petrie

Kia: Share Some Soul

Charles Abou Aad

Andy Boyd

Nordin Rahhali

Mike Wigart

Volkswagen: Hedgehog

Mhamed Elmezoued

Stephane Montel

Emilie Nicodex

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Commercial or Video Game Trailer

Audi A6 Avant – Hummingbird

Tom Bussell

Hugo Guerra

Rahel Makonnen

Jorge Montiel

Coca-Cola Siege

Russell Dodgson

Simon French

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Sarah Hiddlestone

Diablo III: The Black Soulstone

Nicholas S. Carpenter

Graham Cunningham

Chris Thunig

Taka Yasuda

Prey 2

Heikki Anttila

Brandon Riza

Al Shier

Dave Wilson

Sony: 2 Worlds

Melanie Larue

David Liu

Richard Morton

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Amazin’

Marc Rienzo

Eric Sanford

Lisa Zusmer Delprete

Humbugged! Rockettes to the Rescue

Troy Griffin

Jasmine Johnson

Greg Lyons

Glo Minaya

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues

Bill George

Jeanie King

Glen McIntosh

Marianne McLean

Transformers the Ride: The Ultimate 3D Battle

Lori Arnold

Yanick Dusseault

Delio Tramontozzi

Jeff White

Typhoon 360

Peter Crosman

Seungyong Lee

Michael “oz” Smith

Brent Young

Outstanding Animated Character in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – Ukranian Ironbelly

Yasunobu Arahori

Tom Bracht

Gavin Harrison

Chris Lentz

Paul – Paul

Anders Beer

Julian Foddy

Jody Johnson

David Lowry

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – Caesar

Daniel Barrett

Florian Fernandez

Matthew Muntean

Eric Reynolds

The Thing – Edvard/Adam

Lyndon Barrois

Fred Chapman

Greg Massie

Marco Menco

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

Puss In Boots – Puss

Antonio Banderas

Ludovic Bouancheau

Laurent Caneiro

Olivier Staphylas

Rango – Rango

Frank Gravatt

Kevin Martel

Brian Paik

Steve Walton

Rio – Nigel

Diana Diriwaechter

Sang Jun Lee

Sergio Pablos

Aamir Tarin

The Adventures of Tintin – Tintin

Gino Acevedo

Gustav Ahren

Jamie Beard

Simon Clutterbuck

Outstanding Animated Character in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Audi A6 Avant – Hummingbird

Tom Bussell

Jorge Montiel

Canal + – The Bear

Laurent Creusot

Guillaume Ho

Olivier Mitonneau

Michal Nauzin

Carls Jr. – Robot

Matt Heimlich

Fredd Hopp

Philip Ineno

Rob Ramsdell

Game of Thrones – Fire and Blood

Henry Badgett

Mark Brown

Rafael Morant

James Sutton

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

Anonymous – London

Andre Cantarel

Robert Freitag

Rony Soussan

Greg Strasz

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: Hogwarts

Keziah Bailey

Stephen Ellis

Clement Gerard

Pietro Ponti

Thor – Heimdall’s Observatory

Pierre Buffin

Audrey Ferrara

Yoel Godo

Dominique Vidal

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 155 Wacker Drive

Giles Hancock

John Hanson

Tom Martinek

Scott Younkin

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

Puss In Boots – The Cloud World

Guillaume Aretos

Greg Lev

Brett Miller

Peter Zaslav

Rango – Main Street Dirt

John Bell

Polly Ing

Martin Murphy

Russell Paul

The Adventures of Tintin – Bagghar

Hamish Beachman

Adam King

Wayne Stables

Mark Tait

The Adventures of Tintin – Docks

Matt Aitken

Jeff Capogreco

Jason Lazaroff

Alessandro Mozzato

The Adventures of Tintin – Pirate Battle

Phil Barrenger

Keith F. Miller

Alessandro Saponi

Christoph Sprenger

Outstanding Created Environment in a Broadcast Program or Commercial



Audi A6 Avant – Hummingbird

Amaan Akram

Tom Bussell

Alex Hammond

Boardwalk Empire – Two Boats and a Lifeguard

Matthew Conner

Robert Stromberg

Game of Thrones – The Icewall

Markus Kuha

Dante Harbridge Robinson

Damien Mac

Fani Vassiadi

Pan Am – Pilot Worldport Terminal

Bill Arance

Martin Hilke

Diego Galtieri

Anthony Ocampo

Terra Nova – Terra Nova

Michael Bozulich

Eric Hance

Kevin Kipper

David Morton

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

Hugo

Martin Chamney

Rob Legato

Adam Watkins

Fabio Zangla

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Thelvin Cabezas

Mike Perry

R. Christopher White

Erik Winquist

Thor

Xavier Allard

Pierre Buffin

Nicolas Chevallier

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Michael Balog

Richard Bluff

Shawn Kelly

Jeff White

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in an Animated Feature Motion Picture



Arthur Christmas

Michael Ford

David Morehead

Emi Tahira

Cars 2

Mahyar Abousaeedi

Sharon Calahan

Jeremy Lasky

Jonathan Pytko

Rango

Colin Benoit

Philippe Rebours

Nelson Sepulveda

Nick Walker

The Adventures of Tintin

Matt Aitken

Matthias Menz

Keith F. Miller

Wayne Stables

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Gears of War 3 – Dust to Dust

Niles Heckman

Richard Morton

Vernon Wilbert Jr.

Ghost Recon – Future Soldier “Camo Up”

David Liu

Mattel: Hot Wheels

Steve Beck

Robert Sethi

Feliz Urquiza

Once Upon A Time – Cinderella’s Courtyard

Stephen Jackson

Salyanne Massimini

Nathan Matsuda

Kevin Struckman

Outstanding Models in a Feature Motion Picture

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – Hogwarts School Buildings

Steven Godfrey

Pietro Ponti

Tania Marie Richard

Andy Warren

Hugo – Train Crash

Scott Beverly

Allan Faucher

Forest P. Fischer

Matthew Gratzner

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol – Parking Garage

John Goodson

Russell Paul

Kristian Pedlow

Vick Schutz

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – Driller

Tim Brakensiek

Kelvin Chu

David Fogler

Rene Garcia

Outstanding Models in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Arrowhead Nature’s Fix

Carl Horner

Ian Hunter

Miyo Nakamura

Hayley O’Neil

Boardwalk Empire

Matthew Conner

Eran Dinur

David Reynolds

Szymon Weglarski

Falling Skies

Jon Chesson

Steve Graves

Michael Kirylo

Renaud Talon

Once Upon A Time

Michael Kirylo

Jeremy Michael Melton

Jason O. Monroe

Chris Strauss

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture

Captain America: The First Avenger

Casey Allen

Trent Claus

Brian Hajek

Cliff Welsh

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Michele Benigna

Martin Ciastko

Thomas Dyg

Andy Robinson

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Jean Luc Azzis

Quentin Hema

Simon Jung

Christoph Salzmann

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Chris Balog

Ben O’Brien

Amy Shepard

Jeff Sutherland



Outstanding Compositing in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Any World: Jeep Call of Duty MWF3

Jason Bergman

Steve Meyer

Peter Sidoriak

Boardwalk Empire – Gimcrack & Bunkum

Anton Dawson

Eran Dinur

Austin Meyers

David Reynolds

Channel 4 – Street Summer

Stirling Archibald

Anthony Bloor

Michael Gregory

Giacomo Mineo

DirecTV – Hot House

Franck Lambertz

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project



a.maize

Roman Kaelin

Falko Paeper

Florian Wittmann

Aquatic Bloom

Susie Hong

Bokyeong Kim

Defective Detective

Avner Geller

Stevie Lewis

Hai Hase

Florian Greth

Julia Reck

Renee the Movie

Syrena Edmonds

Zack Heimbegner

Brian Mullen

Nathaniel Skinner

We Miss You

Jann Doeppert Hannah

Tonio Freitag

Hannah Maria Heidrich

Sebastian Nozon

