‘Harry Potter’ spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sets November 2016 release date

(CBR) The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will return to movie theaters in little more than two years.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling”s expansion of the Harry Potter film franchise, has scored a release date: Nov. 18, 2016. That”s almost five years after the release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the final installment of the series.

Rowling is writing the script for “Fantastic Beasts,” which takes its title and characters from the charity novel she released in 2001 about a “magizoologist” named Newt Scamander. The film takes place several years before the events of the “Harry Potter” series. No director or cast announcements have been made yet.

