‘Harry Potter’ spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ will be ‘at least a trilogy’

10.15.14 4 years ago

“Harry Potter” fans will be busy searching out “Exotic Beats” until at least 2020. 

In addition to all the big DC superhero news, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara also announced today that J.K. Rowling's upcoming “Harry Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be “at least a trilogy.”

The first three movies in the franchise will arrive in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively. They'll be competing for box office bucks against superheroes from Marvel, Sony, Fox and Warner Bros. itself, plus various “Star Wars” films and other franchises. 

Rowling's book “Beasts” is purported to be a field guide to exotic creatures written by the fictional Newt Scamander. The films will be set in New York City some 70 years before the birth of Harry Potter (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the films).

Rowling has previously noted that it won't be a sequel or prequel to the lucrative “Potter” movies, but will take place in the same magical world and will feature such familiar sights as Hogwarts and the Ministry of Magic.

In book form, “Beasts” is just one slim volume, but so was J.R.R. Tolkein's “The Hobbit,” which has been turned into three movies, the last of which hits screens this December. But with today's statement from Tsujihara, “Beats” could go beyond a trilogy. 

“Harry Potter” vet David Yates is signed on to direct “Beasts,” but it's unclear if he'll helm all three films or just the first one. 

Warner Bros.' ambitious slate — including plans for “Beasts” — was revealed in a series of tweets from Wall Street Journal's Ben Fritz.

Meanwhile, rumors have been flying about Rowling resurrecting Potter for more literary adventures. Will Radcliffe make an appearance in “Beasts,” teasing more movies?

