HBO debuts an egg-cellent new ‘Game of Thrones’ teaser poster

The HBO marketing team is having a lot of fun coming up with quirky, fan-driven teaser posters for the second season of “Game of Thrones.”

this spoilerific Lannister-themed “Game of Thrones” poster, HBO has dropped a new Targaryen-themed teaser poster that can best be described as “egg-cellent.” Less than a week after debuting, HBO has dropped a new Targaryen-themed teaser poster that can best be described as “egg-cellent.”

Actually, there are probably plenty of other ways to describe it, but we like puns.

Unlike the Lannister poster, which spoiled a major first season development from “Game of Thrones,” this Targaryen image manages to be instantly evocative for fans of the books and the first season, without giving much away for neophytes.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on Sunday, April 1.

Here’s the latest teaser poster for your enjoyment/amusement: