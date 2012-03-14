New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 poster is gory, spoiler-y

One of the most shocking moments from the first season of “Game of Thrones” has been incorporated into the gory new poster for the second season. It’s spoiler-y enough that it’s at the bottom of this page, in case you aren’t caught up.

The new “Game of Thrones” poster will have a big presence at Anaheim’s WonderCon this weekend, where fans will be able to replace Ned Stark’s head with their own, should somebody want to do such a thing.

If, however, you know nothing about “Game of Thrones,” the poster spoils a rather major event from the first season’s penultimate episode.

Regarding the use of this image, the latest in a series of fan-centric posters, HBO presumably assumes one of three things:

1) Many people who care, either read the George R. R. Martin book or watched the first “Game of Thrones” season on HBO.

2) With the “Game of Thrones” DVD released last week, many people who didn’t read the book or missed the first season caught up on the first season with a weekend marathon.

3) Everybody knows that Sean Bean always dies.

“Game of Thrones” kicks off its second season on Sunday, April 1 on HBO.

Check out the poster: