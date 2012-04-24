HBO gives ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ a two-season renewal

No longer content with just renewing “Real Time with Bill Maher” for one season at a time, HBO has given the popular panel show a two-season extension.

The cable network announced on Tuesday (April 24) that “Real Time with Bill Maher” has been picked up for an 11th and 12th season, carrying the show through 2014.

The pickup is part of Maher’s new three-year deal with HBO.

“Bill Maher”s irreverent wit and fearless insights make him the perfect observer for these unpredictable times,” blurbs HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo. “I”m delighted that we can continue to offer an uncensored forum for his original and thoughtful humor.”

Currently in its 10th season, “Real Time with Bill Maher” draws 4.1 million viewers per episode. That figure, which represents all plays and presumably OnDemand viewership, is the show’s biggest average audience in three years.

“Real Time” is, of course, Maher’s follow-up to “Politically Incorrect,” which started on Comedy Central in 1993 and then moved on to ABC in 1997, ending in 2002. Maher premiered “Real Time” in 2003 and the show will air its 250th episode later this season.